Release Date: August 07, 2024

Positive Points

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM, Financial) reported strong results with $68 billion of capital raised in the second quarter, bringing total assets under management to approximately $1 trillion.

The company has a robust private equity franchise, managing approximately $130 billion of assets and generating a 27% gross IRR and 21% net IRR over 20 years.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) has a significant presence in renewable power and transmission, with a recent acquisition of NEON, a leading global renewables development business, valued at approximately $7 billion.

The company has a strong credit business, managing over $300 billion of assets, with second-quarter credit revenues up 19% year-over-year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) has a diverse fundraising capability, raising $68 billion in the quarter, with significant contributions from insurance solutions, credit, and renewable power and transmission businesses.

Negative Points

The company faces elevated geopolitical uncertainties, which could impact business sentiment and capital expenditure.

Equity markets have been somewhat volatile in recent weeks, which could affect transaction activity and risk appetite.

Despite strong fundraising, the company has a significant portion of its insurance capital in liquid credit positions, which may take one to two years to deploy into private funds.

The company has been selective in monetizing assets within the real estate sector, indicating potential challenges in realizing value from this asset class.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) has a light balance sheet with $1.9 billion of cash on hand, which may limit its ability to support large-scale acquisitions or strategic initiatives without additional financing.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk about how your position as the largest combined renewable power and infrastructure investor is showing up in your deal pipeline? Is there an opportunity to develop both data centers and renewable power sources jointly?

A: The growth in infrastructure to support AI and cloud computing is dramatic, driven by hyperscalers like Microsoft and Amazon. We are well-positioned to provide both data center capacity and the power to support these projects. While we have been providing these inputs separately, there is a logical opportunity to offer holistic solutions. As the market matures, we are confident in our leading position to support these large-scale projects.

Q: Can you touch on the progress of backfilling BGTF 1 and when you expect it to be complete?

A: We have all the deals needed to fill up BGTF 1 and are already approximately 20% deployed on BGTF 2. We expect to complete the backfilling process very soon. Additionally, we are seeing opportunities to monetize assets at attractive returns, particularly within the renewable power and transmission business.

Q: Brookfield has a significant amount of embedded revenues. Can you talk about the opportunity to rotate capital into private strategies from your insurance business?

A: The biggest growth driver within our insurance and credit business over the next 12 months will be the run-rating of the AEL mandate. About 60% of the AEL portfolio is in liquid securities, and we expect to rotate a meaningful portion into our fund mandates over the next one to two years, driving additional fee revenue.

Q: What is your target for FRE margins, and when do you expect to achieve it?

A: Our margin improvement has been delayed, but we are seeing operating leverage benefits. With the full quarter of AEL, our margins would improve by another 100 basis points. Given expected growth in fee-bearing capital and other strategic initiatives, we are focused on improving margins and believe that a 60% margin is attainable.

Q: How do you view the impact of easing monetary policy versus greater uncertainty over U.S. GDP growth on LP commitments and transaction activity?

A: We believe that the decline in interest rates is the single biggest driver for increased market confidence and transaction activity. Stabilizing and declining rates, paired with robust albeit slowing growth, create a constructive market environment. This will lead to more transaction activity and increased LP commitments.

Q: Are you seeing more disciplined competitor bidding in the current M&A environment?

A: We are not seeing overly exuberant or irrational bidding behavior. The market is constructive, with the bid-ask gap closing due to stabilizing and declining interest rates. This is leading to more transaction activity without aggressive bidding.

Q: Can you provide insight into the interest in your catalytic fund and whether there is overlap with investors in the global transition fund?

A: There is significant overlap with investors in our renewable power and transmission platform. We are also seeing interest from investors across other Brookfield products and new investors attracted by the unique strategy of the catalytic transition fund.

Q: What are the growth prospects for your insurance segment post the AEL assets coming on board?

A: The run-rating of the AEL mandate will drive significant growth. Additionally, Brookfield Re is underwriting $15 billion to $20 billion of new insurance annuities each year, and we are seeing strong demand in our retail and wealth products. We also completed our first insurance SMA this past quarter, which will further drive growth.

Q: Can you confirm that larger realizations in the second half of the year will be sourced from more mature fund vintages and not be carry eligible to BAM?

A: Yes, the carry generated from these monetizations will not be for BAM's account. However, it demonstrates the performance of the franchise and delivers for our clients, who can then reinvest with us in new vintages.

