Release Date: August 07, 2024

Positive Points

Pennant Group Inc (PNTG, Financial) reported record-breaking second-quarter results with revenue of $168.7 million, adjusted EBITDA of $13.2 million, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.24, each exceeding the top end of consensus.

The company has experienced significant organic and acquisitional growth, including the Muir Home Health joint venture and the largest acquisition in its history, Signature Healthcare at Home.

Pennant Group Inc (PNTG) raised its annual guidance, anticipating full-year revenue between $654 million and $694.5 million and adjusted earnings per share between $0.89 and $0.95.

The home health and hospice segment showed strong performance with a 31.9% increase in revenue and a 36.3% increase in adjusted EBITDA over the prior year quarter.

The senior living segment also demonstrated growth, with revenue improving by 16.6% and adjusted EBITDA increasing by 14.8% over the prior year quarter.

Negative Points

The CMS proposed 2025 home health rule includes a negative behavioral adjustment of 4.1%, offset by a market basket increase of 2.5%, yielding a projected net negative impact of 1.7%.

Despite strong performance, the company faces challenges with CMS' proposed rule, which uses flawed methodology and does not reflect the ongoing and significant increases in the cost of providing home health services.

The integration of Signature Healthcare at Home is being done in two phases, which may present operational and logistical challenges.

The company has a 1.7x net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio and $83 million drawn on its revolving line of credit, indicating a significant level of leverage.

There is a slight softening in same-store occupancy in the senior living segment, with a 40 basis points decrease over the prior year quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide context on the timeline for the Signature integration and key milestones?

A: The first phase of the Signature integration, including Washington and Idaho assets, closed on August 1. The focus is on integrating systems and ensuring the right leaders are in place. The second phase, involving Oregon assets, will close on January 1, 2025. Key milestones include leadership training and transitioning to Homecare Homebase EMR system in Q1 2025. Synergies and margin improvements are expected to gradually accelerate through the end of the year and into the first half of next year. (John Gochnour, President and COO)

Q: Is Signature already on Homecare Homebase?

A: Yes, Signature is already on Homecare Homebase, but on a different instance. (John Gochnour, President and COO)

Q: Can you break down the revenue and EBITDA split between the two tranches of the Signature acquisition?

A: The revenue split is about two-thirds for the Oregon assets and one-third for the Washington and Idaho assets. For the remainder of the year, approximately $9 million in revenue with an 8% to 9% EBITDA margin is factored into our guidance. The Oregon portion is expected to have a higher margin due to its hospice component. (John Gochnour, President and COO; Lynette Walbom, CFO)

Q: How does the revised guidance break down across the three business lines?

A: The guidance raise is driven by strong performance across all business lines. Hospice census grew by 30%, home health census by nearly 30%, and senior living revenue increased by 16%. The momentum is expected to continue with strong admission trends and improved margins in senior living. (John Gochnour, President and COO)

Q: What is the expected leverage ratio at year-end 2024 and after completing the Signature acquisition?

A: The leverage ratio is expected to be between 2 to 2.5x at the beginning of 2025 after completing the Signature acquisition. It will drop below 2x throughout the year due to strong cash flow from operations, despite incremental acquisitions. (Lynette Walbom, CFO)

