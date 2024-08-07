Aug 07, 2024 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Aug 07, 2024 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Stefan Kaufmann
Olympus Corp - Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Director
* Tatsuya Izumi
Olympus Corp - Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer
* Gabriela Kaynor
Olympus Corp - Executive Officer, Chief Strategy Officer
=====================
Stefan Kaufmann - Olympus Corp - Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Director
Hello, everyone. I'm Stefan Kaufmann, CEO, and welcome to today's earnings call. I'm pleased to see you all today.
I'm glad to be able to start the earnings call of the first quarter on a positive note. In the first three months of fiscal year 25, we have recovered as planned and have achieved solid growth in both ESD and TSD. We have controlled SG&A well, and therefore, our consolidated results are well on track and in line with our expectations.
The EVIS X1 GI endoscopy system remains a
Q1 2025 Olympus Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 07, 2024 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...