Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Red Violet Inc (RDVT, Financial) reported record quarterly revenue of $19.1 million, a 30% increase year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA reached a record $6.8 million, reflecting a 47% increase and a margin of 36%.

The company achieved a record adjusted gross profit of $15.6 million, with an 82% margin.

Strong performance across multiple verticals, including law enforcement, financial and corporate risk, and collections.

Significant progress in new markets such as government background screening support and marketing services.

Negative Points

Real estate vertical revenue, excluding FOREWARN, decreased by approximately 10% due to market dynamics like limited housing inventory and high mortgage rates.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 43% to $4.4 million, primarily due to higher salaries and benefits from additional headcount.

General and administrative expenses rose by 13% to $5.8 million.

Depreciation and amortization expenses increased by 16% to $2.4 million.

Cash and cash equivalents slightly decreased from $32 million at the end of 2023 to $30.9 million as of June 30, 2024.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on what you've been doing targeting larger $100,000+ accounts and traction with governments and other public agencies?

A: Derek Dubner, Chairman & CEO: We've been investing in key personnel and refining our go-to-market strategies in areas like marketing services, background screening support, and public sector. We hired Jonathan McDonald, who has a long history in the government sector, to lead our public sector efforts. We've made significant progress in a short period, especially in law enforcement, where our differentiated platform and solutions are gaining traction.

Q: Given the strong start to the first half, any comments on expectations for the back half of 2024?

A: Derek Dubner, Chairman & CEO: We see the momentum continuing and are very excited about our positioning. Our pipeline is accelerating, and we believe we will carry this momentum throughout the year and into 2025, especially in newer areas where we have only slightly penetrated.

Q: Regarding the investigative units, specifically law enforcement, is growth driven more by new customers or expanding the base with existing customers?

A: Daniel MacLachlan, CFO: Growth is primarily from new customer adoption. We've only scratched the surface of the market, which includes about 15,000 to 18,000 agencies across local, state, and federal levels. These customers are highly recurring and sticky, making them valuable long-term clients.

Q: Can you provide more details on the financial performance and key metrics for the second quarter?

A: Daniel MacLachlan, CFO: Revenue increased 30% to a record $19.1 million, with adjusted EBITDA up 47% to $6.8 million. Adjusted net income increased 33% to $3.9 million, resulting in adjusted earnings of $0.28 per share. We saw strong growth across verticals, particularly in law enforcement and financial and corporate risk.

Q: What are the main drivers behind the strong performance in the collections vertical?

A: Daniel MacLachlan, CFO: The collections vertical experienced double-digit revenue growth for the second consecutive quarter. This growth is driven by increasing transaction volumes throughout our collections customer base, a trend we haven't seen since pre-COVID times.

Q: How is the company positioned in terms of cash flow and balance sheet strength?

A: Daniel MacLachlan, CFO: We generated $5.7 million in cash from operating activities in the second quarter and $3.3 million in free cash flow. Cash and cash equivalents were $30.9 million as of June 30, 2024. We also repurchased 15,804 shares of company stock during the quarter.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the economic environment on your business model?

A: Derek Dubner, Chairman & CEO: The economic environment is favorable for our balanced business model. A large cohort of consumers is doing well, driving new account openings and purchases, which increases reliance on our identity verification solutions. Conversely, some consumers are negatively impacted by inflation, driving demand in industries like collections and legal.

Q: What are the company's strategic initiatives for the remainder of 2024 and beyond?

A: Derek Dubner, Chairman & CEO: We are focused on widening the moat around our cloud-native technology platform, developing differentiated solutions, and enhancing our marketing efforts. These initiatives are driving our penetration into existing and new verticals, and we are excited about the future.

Q: How is the company addressing the challenges in the real estate vertical?

A: Daniel MacLachlan, CFO: The real estate vertical, excluding FOREWARN, was down approximately 10% due to limited housing inventory, high mortgage rates, and elevated home prices. However, FOREWARN continues to show stellar revenue growth, adding 27,237 users in the second quarter.

Q: What are the company's plans for further investment in sales and marketing?

A: Daniel MacLachlan, CFO: We added 10 new members to our sales and marketing team in the second quarter and will continue to invest in these areas. Our goal is to drive pipeline growth and conversion in key markets, including public sector, background screening support, and marketing services.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.