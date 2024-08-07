Release Date: August 07, 2024

Positive Points

Monster Beverage Corp (MNST, Financial) achieved record second-quarter net sales of $1.9 billion, a 2.5% increase from the previous year.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales improved to 53.6% from 52.5% in the same quarter last year.

Net income increased by 2.8% to $425.4 million compared to the same quarter in 2023.

The company continues to expand its presence in non-Nielsen measured channels, contributing to overall growth.

Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) maintains market share leadership in the energy drink category in the United States.

Negative Points

The energy drink category in the United States experienced lower growth rates, with a reduction in convenience store foot traffic.

Operating expenses increased to $492.3 million from $450.4 million in the same quarter last year, driven by higher sponsorship, payroll, and warehouse expenses.

Sales of key brands like Monster and Reign declined by 3% and 0.5%, respectively, in the 13-week period ending July 20, 2024.

The company's market share in the energy drink category decreased in several international markets, including France, Norway, and Spain.

Production inefficiencies and higher allowances negatively impacted gross margins, which were 0.5% below the first-quarter margins of 2024.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you put the recent slowdown in the US category in context versus other soft patches in history and discuss the promotional environment?

A: Historically, declines in quarterly year-over-year volumes were seen during the financial crisis and COVID lockdowns. The current situation is unprecedented due to high inflation and interest rates. The slowdown is driven by reduced consumer spending and lower foot traffic in convenience stores. Despite this, energy drinks remain a consumer need, and household penetration is growing. (Hilton Schlosberg, Co-CEO)

Q: Can you discuss the impact of production challenges internationally and how you've shifted to more affordable energy channels?

A: Production challenges in Germany have been resolved. The issues were due to a lack of capacity and distribution constraints, exacerbated by the European soccer championships. These challenges are not expected to recur. (Hilton Schlosberg, Co-CEO; Rodney Sacks, Co-CEO)

Q: How do you reconcile taking a price increase with the slowdown in the category and the financial pressure on your core consumers?

A: Despite the slowdown, we see an opportunity for a price increase as our pricing remains competitive compared to other beverages. We have absorbed significant cost increases and believe the price hike is justified. (Hilton Schlosberg, Co-CEO)

Q: Can you provide insights into quarter-to-date trends and how you see growth progressing through the balance of the quarter?

A: Nielsen data indicates a worsening trend in July, particularly in US convenience channels. However, our non-measured channels continue to grow significantly. (Hilton Schlosberg, Co-CEO)

Q: Could you help us understand bottler inventory levels and the impact of innovation on Q2 results?

A: We haven't seen significant changes in bottler inventory levels. Innovation has performed well, with strong sales per point for new products like Fantasy Ruby Red and Rio Punch. We have a robust innovation pipeline for the second half of the year and beyond. (Hilton Schlosberg, Co-CEO; Rodney Sacks, Co-CEO)

Q: What are your expectations for gross margins and the commodity environment, particularly aluminum?

A: We expect higher allowances and production inefficiencies to resolve over time. Aluminum prices are favorable, and we use a hedging strategy to manage costs. (Hilton Schlosberg, Co-CEO)

