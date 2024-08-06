On August 6, 2024, T Uchida, Chief Financial Officer of Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR, Financial), executed a sale of 1,750 shares of the company at a price of $94 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 22,344 shares of the company.

Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR, Financial) specializes in providing insurance solutions focused on specialty property insurance and other niche markets. The company's innovative approach to insurance underwriting and risk management has positioned it as a leader in its sector.

Over the past year, T Uchida has sold a total of 23,309 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within Palomar Holdings Inc, where there have been 50 insider sales and only 2 insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc were trading at $94 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.37 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 24.55, which is above the industry median of 11.35.

The stock is considered Fairly Valued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future prospects and valuation alignment.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.