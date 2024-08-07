Corpay Inc (CPAY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Improved Retention Rates

Corpay Inc (CPAY) reports a 7% revenue increase and a 14% rise in cash EPS, excluding Russia, with significant gains in corporate payments and Brazil business.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $976 million, up 7% excluding Russia.
  • Cash EPS: $4.55, up 14% excluding Russia.
  • Organic Revenue Growth: 6% for the quarter.
  • Same-Store Sales: Improved to flat, up 2% sequentially.
  • New Bookings: Up 21%, with corporate payments sales up 28%.
  • EBITDA Margin: Expanded to 53.1%.
  • Free Cash Flow: $325 million.
  • Retention Rate: Improved nearly 92%.
  • Corporate Payments Revenue: Increased 18%, with spend volume growth of 19%.
  • Brazil Business Revenue: Grew 20%, with sales up 27%.
  • North American Fleet: Grew 3% excluding local fleet business.
  • Lodging Revenue: Declined 10%, with sales up 36%.
  • Full Year Guidance: $4 billion in revenue and $19 cash EPS.
  • Q3 Revenue Guidance: $1.015 billion to $1.035 billion.
  • Q3 Cash EPS Guidance: $4.90 to $5 per share.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Q2 revenue of $976 million, up 7% excluding Russia, and cash EPS of $4.55, up 14% excluding Russia.
  • Improved overall retention, up nearly 92 points from last year.
  • Strong sales and new bookings, up 21%, with corporate payments business sales up 28%.
  • Organic revenue growth of 6%, driven by strong performance in corporate payments, Brazil business, and international fleet business.
  • Reiterated full-year 2024 guidance with $4 billion in revenue and $19 cash EPS, indicating confidence in future performance.

Negative Points

  • North America fleet business remains a drag on growth, despite some improvements.
  • Lodging business in North America underperformed expectations due to lower flight cancellations and fewer homeowner insurance claims.
  • Weaker FX and fuel prices expected to impact second-half performance.
  • Continued challenges in the lodging business, with revenue declining 10% in Q2.
  • Potential macroeconomic headwinds and unsettled environment could impact future performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: It's great to hear about the confidence in reacceleration on both the lodging side and North American fleet. Can you provide more color on the lodging side and the tech readiness for new volume? Also, can you reiterate the confidence in the fleet segment?
A: The lodging business is stabilizing after a significant decline last year due to IT issues and macro factors. The base has now stabilized, and we expect it to remain flat sequentially. For the North American fleet, the focus has been on shifting to higher quality, more stable revenue streams, which has improved retention and same-store sales. The new products and channels are showing early signs of success, which gives us confidence in future growth.

Q: On the corporate payment side, the growth has continued to be strong. How do you feel about your positioning now, given the recent deals and asset placements?
A: We have assembled a broad product line targeting the middle market, including card products and AP automation. The focus has now shifted to selling these products effectively. The recent deals have strengthened our position, and we expect corporate payments to become a larger part of our overall portfolio, growing from 30% to 40% by the end of next year.

Q: Just a follow-up on the corporate payments side, the acceleration to 20%, what's fueling that? And can you comment on the take rates and trends in the direct business?
A: The acceleration is primarily driven by strong sales run rates from last year and early synergies from recent acquisitions. Our merchant portfolio is diverse and customized, which helps maintain healthy take rates and card penetration. The acquisition of Payment Ring will further enhance our network and scale.

Q: Wanted to dig into the commentary on North America fleet. What should we expect for the second half growth, and what's driving the weakness there?
A: We expect North America fleet to be flat in the second half, with a focus on higher quality revenue streams. The weakness is primarily due to the shift away from micro accounts, which impacted sales and revenue. However, new products and channels are showing positive early signs, and we expect better performance next year.

Q: Can you provide more details on the transaction momentum in the Brazil business? Is it more about footprint expansion or user engagement?
A: The Brazil business is performing exceptionally well, driven by both footprint expansion and increased user engagement. We have expanded our distribution channels and added new services like fueling and parking. The cross-sell of additional vehicle-related services to our large user base is also contributing to growth.

Q: Can you unpack the same-store sales improvement in the quarter? Where was it localized in terms of industry verticals and products?
A: The improvement in same-store sales was primarily seen in North America fleet and lodging. The stabilization of these businesses, along with better retention and same-store sales trends, contributed to the overall improvement. The focus on higher quality revenue streams and new products is driving this positive trend.

Q: On margin expansion, can you provide thoughts on the ability to continue expanding margins in the back half of the year?
A: We have significant operating leverage in the business. With sequential revenue growth expected in Q3 and Q4, we anticipate margin expansion of 200 to 250 basis points between Q2 and Q4. The incremental revenue will have a high margin flow-through, contributing to overall margin improvement.

Q: Can you provide more details on the retention improvement and its contribution to growth for the remainder of the year?
A: The improvement in retention is primarily due to a better mix of higher quality, more stable clients. As corporate payments grow, the overall retention rate improves. We expect this trend to continue, contributing positively to our growth in the coming quarters.

Q: Did you see any benefit from the CrowdStrike outage on the lodging business?
A: Yes, we did see some benefit from the CrowdStrike outage, particularly in our distressed lodging segment. However, it is not a significant driver of overall performance but certainly helpful in the short term.

Q: Can you provide more details on the sales growth in North America fleet and corporate payments?
A: North America fleet saw mid-single-digit growth, with proprietary fuel products growing 30%. Corporate payments saw strong sales growth of 21%, driven by new products and channels. The focus on higher quality revenue streams and new sales initiatives is driving this positive trend.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.