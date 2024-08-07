Q1 2025 Coveo Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



My name is Ina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Coveo first-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you. I'll now turn the line over to Nick Goode, Chief Business Officer at Coveo. Mr. Goode, you may begin your conference.



Nicholas Goode - Coveo Solutions Inc - Chief Business Officer



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today for Coveo's first-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results conference call and webcast. With me on the call are Louis Tetu, Coveo's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Brandon Nussey, Chief Financial Officer.



A reminder that remarks made during today's call may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including those regarding our plans, objectives, expected performance, and our outlook for the second quarter and fiscal year 2025. These forward-looking statements are given as of today, and while we believe any statements we make are reasonable, they are based on