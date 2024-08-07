Q2 2024 Tegna Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Kirk von Seelen - Tegna Inc - Vice President and Treasurer



Thank you. Good morning and welcome to our second-quarter 2024 conference call and webcast. My name is Kirk von Seelen, and I'm Tegna's Treasurer. Today, our President and CEO, Dave Lougee, and our CFO, Julie Heskett, will review Tegna's second quarter performance and results, and provide Tegna's full-year and third quarter outlook.



After that, we'll open the call for questions. Hopefully, you've had the opportunity to review this morning's press release. If you've not yet seen a copy of the release, it's available at tegna.com. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that this conference call and webcast includes forward-looking statements, and our actual results may differ.



Factors that may