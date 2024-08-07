Release Date: August 07, 2024

Positive Points

ECN Capital Corp (ECNCF, Financial) reported $0.03 earnings per share, confirming guidance of $0.10 to $0.16.

The company achieved $20.2 million in operating income from Triad, ahead of plan.

The partnership with Carlyle was extended and expanded, and Monroe Capital joined with a $300 million forward rental funding program.

RV/marine originations grew by 14% year over year, with $311 million in originations.

Triad's adjusted operating income increased by 108% year over year to $20.2 million, with origination revenue margin climbing to 7.5%.

Negative Points

The decision to delay the land home relaunch and later signing of a rental flow agreement impacted first-half originations.

Origination guidance was lowered from $1.7 billion to $1.5 billion due to delays in land home and community products.

The company faced challenges in transitioning away from credit unions to institutional funding.

There were no fair value provisions in the current quarter, indicating potential volatility in future quarters.

The company is still working on diversifying funding sources for RV/marine, indicating ongoing challenges in securing stable funding.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide details on the acquisition of Paramount Capital and its expected earnings contribution?

A: The acquisition was valued at $10 million, with $6 million in cash and $4 million in stock. It will close in September, with modest income expected in 2024 and profitability anticipated in 2025. (Steven Hudson, CEO)

Q: What is the current limiter on growth for the RV and marine financing business?

A: The limiting factor is the origination of assets. We have significant demand for paper, but we are focused on prudent growth and risk management. (Steven Hudson, CEO)

Q: Are the pipeline numbers from the Champion Financing initiative generating income for ECN?

A: Yes, the loans generated through the JV with Skyline Champion are contributing to our income. (Lance Hull, President of Triad)

Q: How sensitive are your business lines to changes in interest rates?

A: For Triad, there is no significant correlation between interest rates and our business. In RV/marine, lower interest rates reduce consumer payments, driving higher business activity. (Matthew Heidelberg, COO of Triad; Steven Hudson, CEO)

Q: Did the servicing margin for Triad increase this quarter, and is it where you want it to be?

A: The servicing yield was higher this quarter due to a mix of products and fee income. For modeling, consider the average of the first half into the second half. (Matthew Heidelberg, COO of Triad)

Q: Is the progress with Skyline Champion going as expected?

A: Yes, although the retail launch was slightly delayed, the program is now performing as planned and is expected to drive significant profitability. (Steven Hudson, CEO)

Q: Why was the land home program temporarily paused, and what ensures it won't be paused again?

A: The pause was to ensure proper hedging of the four- to six-month build period for land home mortgages, which is now in place to mitigate interest rate risks. (Steven Hudson, CEO)

Q: Does the guidance include any revenue from corporate investments?

A: Other revenue benefited from investment income and unrealized gains, but these items vary, and we do not model additional income for the second half. (Jacqueline Weber, CFO)

Q: How will lower interest rates impact your interest expenses and overall financials?

A: Lower interest rates will decrease interest expenses but also lower interest income, resulting in a minimal net impact on our overall guidance. (Jacqueline Weber, CFO)

Q: What is the current strategic direction for the RV and marine finance business?

A: We are committed to growing the RV and marine finance business, with recent leadership changes and new institutional funding arrangements positioning us for significant growth. (Steven Hudson, CEO)

