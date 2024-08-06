Q2 2024 WK Kellogg Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Q2 WK Kellogg Company earnings conference call. Today's call is scheduled to last one hour, including remarks by management and then a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Karen Duke, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Thank you, please go ahead.
Karen Duke - WK Kellogg Co - Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for a review of our second-quarter results. I'm joined this morning by Gary Pilnick, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Dave McKinstray, our Chief Financial Officer.
Slide number 2 shows our forward-looking statements disclaimer. As you are aware, certain statements made today such as projections for the company's future performance are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected. For further information concerning factors that could cause these results to differ, please refer to the factors
