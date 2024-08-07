Q2 2024 FS KKR Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to FS KKR Capital Corp's Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Please note that other KKR Capital Corp may be referred to as FSK, the fund or the company throughout the call. Today's conference call is being recorded and an audio replay of the call will be available for 30 days. Replay information is included in a press release that FSK issued yesterday. And in addition, FSK has posted on its website a presentation containing supplemental financial information with respect to its portfolio and financial performance for the quarter ended June 30th, 2024.



The link to today's webcast, and the presentation is available on the Investor