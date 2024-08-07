Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to today's Fastly second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Vern Essi, Investor Relations at Fastly. Vern, please go ahead.



Vern Essi - Fastly Inc - Investor Relations



Welcome, everyone, to our second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. We have Fastly CEO, Todd Nightingale; and CFO, Ron Kisling with us today, The webcast of this call can be accessed through our website, investor.com and will be archived for one year. Also, a replay will be available by dialing 807 seven zero two zero three zero and referencing conference ID number seven five four three two three nine shortly after the conclusion of today's call, a copy of today's earnings press release related financial tables and investor supplement, all of which are furnished in our eight K filing today can be found in the Investor Relations portion of Vesta's website.



During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, including