Q2 2024 Quantum-Si Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Quantum-Si's second-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Doug Farrell from Quantum-Si. Doug, please go ahead.



Doug Farrell - Quantum-Si Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Earlier today, Quantum-Si released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website. Joining me today are Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer; as well as Jeff Keyes, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management will be making certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated.



Additional information