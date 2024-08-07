Q2 2024 Skywater Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My names is Audrey, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SkyWater Technology Q2 2024 financial results conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would now like to turn the call over to Claire McAdams, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Claire Mcadams - Skywater Technology Inc - Investor Relations



Good afternoon, and welcome to SkyWater's second-quarter 2024 conference call. With me on the call today from SkyWater are Thomas Sonderman, Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Manko, Chief Financial Officer.



I'd like to remind you that, our call is being webcast live on SkyWater's Investor Relations website at ir.skywatertechnology.com. The webcast will be available for replay shortly after the call concludes. On our IR website, we have posted a slide presentation to accompany today's call as well as a financial supplement summarizing our quarterly and annual financial results for the last three years, including all non