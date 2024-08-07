Q2 2024 Personalis Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Personalis second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Caroline Corner, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Caroline Corner - Personalis Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Welcome to Personalisâ second-quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining todayâs call are Chris Hall, Chief Executive Officer and President; Aaron Tachibana, Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer; and Rich Chen, Chief Medical Officer and EVP, R&D.



All statements made on this call that do not relate to matters of historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. For example, any statements regarding trends and expectations for our financial performance this year and longer term, cash runway, revenue expectations and timing, reimbursement goals, size and booking of orders, products, services, technology, clinical milestones, the outcome and timing of