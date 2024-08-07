Q2 2024 Sinclair Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Sinclair Broadcast Group's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Chris King, Vice President of Investor Relations. Chris, the floor is yours.



Chris King - Sinclair Broadcast Group LLC - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Sinclair's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call.



Joining me on the call today are Chris Ripley, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Lucy Rutishauser, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Rob Weisbord, our Chief Operating Officer and President of Local Media.



Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that slides for today's earnings call are available on our website, sbgi.net, on the Events & Presentation page of the Investor Relations portion of the site. A webcast replay will remain available on our website until our next quarterly