Release Date: August 06, 2024

Positive Points

WK Kellogg Co (KLG, Financial) reaffirmed its net sales and EBITDA guidance for the year, indicating confidence in meeting financial targets.

Gross margin improved to 30%, one of the highest levels achieved in years, driven by operational discipline.

Nine of the 11 major brands are gaining or holding market share year-to-date, with Frosted Flakes and Raisin Bran showing dollar sales growth.

The company is investing $450 million to $500 million in modernizing its supply chain, expected to expand EBITDA margins by approximately 500 basis points by 2026.

WK Kellogg Co (KLG) has shown improved supply chain operations, including waste reduction and better service levels, contributing to profitability.

Negative Points

Net sales declined by 2.7% in Q2, reflecting a challenging business environment and weaker-than-expected performance of Special K.

EBITDA margin was 11.6%, a decline from the previous year, partly due to the lapping of one-time insurance proceeds.

The US cereal category declined by 2% in the quarter, with volume declining in low-single digits, impacting overall performance.

Special K, one of the largest brands, faced significant challenges, resulting in a 40 basis point share decline year-to-date.

The company plans to close one of its oldest facilities and reduce production at another, which will result in a net headcount reduction of approximately 550 people.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Given your guidance for sales growth to be flat from '24 to '26, how do you think about the timeline to getting back to flat sales growth?

A: The business is performing as expected despite the challenging consumer environment. We reaffirmed our financial guidance for the year and anticipate sequential improvement in volume and sales in the back half of the year. Our confidence is based on the performance of our major brands and targeted investments.

Q: What differentiated efforts are being made to address the challenges with the Special K brand?

A: We have the full force of our integrated commercial team focused on Special K. The new campaign "Special for a Reason" highlights the brand's variety of foods and nutritional benefits targeted to specific consumer cohorts. Despite a slower start this year, we are confident in our ability to improve the brand's performance.

Q: How do you expect market share trends to evolve in the second half, and what role will promotion spending play?

A: Our market share has been stable since the spin-off, and we expect sequential improvement in the second half. We are executing our promotional plan effectively, targeting the right brands and channels to ensure we get the desired lifts in volume and sales. Our gross margin performance allows us to invest more while maintaining profitability.

Q: Can you provide details on the capacity utilization and impact of the supply chain modernization initiative?

A: We are shifting production from older facilities to more efficient ones and from rigid platforms to more agile technologies. This will ensure we have the capacity to meet customer demand and drive business growth. Our ongoing improvements in OEE, service, and waste reduction are already yielding positive results.

Q: How do you plan to balance margin expansion with the need to reinvest in the business to drive volume?

A: We are committed to both margin expansion and reinvestment. Our strategy includes targeted investments to ensure we get the right returns. We are confident in our ability to grow our margin from 9% to 14% by exiting 2026 while continuing to invest in our business.

Q: Why is the cereal category not performing better despite being a value-oriented product in a value-seeking consumer environment?

A: The cereal category is holding up well despite the unique macro environment. Private label growth is moderating, and innovation is not performing as well due to consumer preference for certainty. However, core products like Frosted Flakes and premium segments like granola are performing well, indicating the category's resilience.

Q: Can you explain the rationale behind the reduced innovation for Special K this year and your plans for future innovation?

A: The reduced innovation for Special K this year was a strategic decision made prior to the spin-off. We are excited about our 2024 innovation plans, which will be our first as an independent company. Our recent innovations, like Special K Zero, are performing well and adding value to our portfolio.

Q: How should we think about the cadence of margin expansion through 2026?

A: Our guidance implies 3% to 5% EBITDA growth this year, with similar expectations for 2025. The margin expansion will accelerate in 2026, with an exit rate of 14% EBITDA margin by the end of the year. The full run rate will be realized in 2027.

Q: What are the funding requirements for the CapEx cycle, and how do you plan to manage debt?

A: We have a delayed draw feature on our term loan arrangement and will start drawing on it as we incur cash outflows. We expect negative free cash flow of approximately $50 million this year, driven by the supply chain initiative and stand-up costs. Our funding is committed, and we expect net debt to peak at around 3 times adjusted EBITDA in early 2026.

Q: How will the plant closures impact capacity and labor agreements?

A: The plant closures are part of our strategy to shift production to more efficient facilities. We have communicated with our employees and unions, and our current agreements allow us to execute this plan. The master contract with our plants expires in October 2026. We are confident in our ability to meet customer demand and deliver our targets post-modernization.

