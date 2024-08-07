Total Distribution and Advertising Revenue: In line with guidance ranges.

In line with guidance ranges. Adjusted EBITDA: Exceeded high end of guidance range by $2 million due to programming amortization change.

Exceeded high end of guidance range by $2 million due to programming amortization change. Ventures Portfolio Distributions: $109 million total, including $105 million of exits.

$109 million total, including $105 million of exits. Cash from Minority Investment Portfolio: $83 million net received.

$83 million net received. Local Media Segment: 183 owned and operated stations covering over 38% of US television households.

183 owned and operated stations covering over 38% of US television households. Political Advertising Bookings: $146 million for the second half of the year as of August 1.

$146 million for the second half of the year as of August 1. Full-Year Political Revenue Guidance: $385 million to $410 million, a 10% to 17% increase over 2020.

$385 million to $410 million, a 10% to 17% increase over 2020. Total Advertising Revenues: Up 11% year over year, driven by $40 million in political revenues.

Up 11% year over year, driven by $40 million in political revenues. Distribution Revenues: Up 4% year over year.

Up 4% year over year. Consolidated Media Revenues: $819 million, up 7% in the quarter.

$819 million, up 7% in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA: $158 million, exceeded high end of guidance range.

$158 million, exceeded high end of guidance range. Tennis Channel Media Revenues: Up 12% year over year.

Up 12% year over year. Consolidated Cash Position: $378 million at quarter-end.

$378 million at quarter-end. Third-Quarter Guidance: Consolidated media revenues of $898 million to $929 million, adjusted EBITDA of $229 million to $254 million.

Consolidated media revenues of $898 million to $929 million, adjusted EBITDA of $229 million to $254 million. Full-Year Media Expense Guidance: Modest 5% increase over 2023.

Modest 5% increase over 2023. Capital Expenditures Guidance: $93 million to $98 million, a reduction of $12 million from prior guidance.

$93 million to $98 million, a reduction of $12 million from prior guidance. Net Cash Tax Payment Guidance: Lowered by approximately $162 million, expected to be paid in Q2 2025.

Release Date: August 07, 2024

Positive Points

Sinclair Inc (SBGI, Financial) delivered strong second-quarter results, meeting revenue expectations across all major line items.

Adjusted EBITDA exceeded the high end of the guidance range, driven by favorable expenses.

Political advertising revenue is on track for the largest year ever, with a full-year guidance increase to $385 million to $410 million.

The Ventures portfolio received $109 million in total distributions during the quarter, contributing to a strong cash position.

Local media segment achieved both total media revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, with political revenue significantly exceeding expectations.

Negative Points

Core advertising came in under guidance, despite strong political revenues.

Distribution revenue growth is partially offset by distributor subscriber churn.

The company has eliminated adjusted free cash flow from financial presentations, which may affect transparency for some investors.

Automotive advertising struggled in the first half of the year due to high interest rates and increasing sticker prices.

There are concerns about the impact of cord-cutting trends on the broadcast television sector.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more color on the progress of your Ventures initiatives, particularly regarding consolidating investments and future plans?

A: We had a significant exit in Q2, generating $105 million with a 40% IRR. We are focused on monetization and turning more of our portfolio into cash, currently holding about $330 million. We are also looking at reinvestment opportunities in high-growth areas but are being very disciplined in our selection.

Q: What is the timing for the remaining 60% of distribution deals to be renewed?

A: Most of the remaining distribution deals will come up in the next several months.

Q: How are you managing to guide up for Q3 core advertising despite political crowd out?

A: Our AI pricing algorithm system helps capture demand and match pricing, minimizing crowd out. We expect strength in automotive and home services categories. Additionally, our multi-year effort to transform our sellers into true marketing consultants is contributing to revenue momentum.

Q: Did the auto hack impact Q2, and what initiatives are driving better-than-expected operating expenses?

A: The auto hack had a low-single-digit impact on Q2, but we are seeing more strength in Q3. Our focus on cost controls and increasing efficiencies has led to OpEx savings and CapEx cost avoidance, particularly from our cloud project.

Q: How confident are you in achieving mid-single-digit CAGR growth in distribution revenue, given aggressive negotiations by some distributors?

A: Churn is still in the mid-single digits. Our recent renewals have met or exceeded expectations without blackouts, giving us confidence in our guidance. The value proposition of broadcasting within the Pay TV universe is going up, not down.

Q: What are your thoughts on the increasing exclusivity of sports programming on streaming platforms?

A: We are bullish on the NBA's strategy, which includes significant broadcast presence. Broadcast TV continues to show strong reach, as evidenced by the Paris Olympics and Super Bowl viewership. Teams and leagues recognize the need for free over-the-air broadcast to maximize reach.

Q: What are you seeing from consumers and small businesses in your markets, given economic concerns?

A: We are not seeing a major impact on advertising revenues. Categories like home services are showing mid-teen growth, and automotive is expected to remain positive. Our diverse advertising solutions help mitigate economic concerns.

Q: How do you view the enhanced liquidity at Ventures in the context of your debt maturities at the television entity?

A: We have a plan for monetizing assets in the Ventures portfolio and are focused on turning more of it into cash. While the two credit stacks are meant to be self-sufficient, we are disciplined in our reinvestment opportunities.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.