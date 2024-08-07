Q2 2024 Air Canada Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Valerie Durand - Air Canada - Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Sustainability



Thank you, Sarah. Hello, Bonjour, (spoken in foreign language). Welcome and thank you for attending our second quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining us this morning are Michael Rousseau, our President and CEO; Mark Galardo, our Executive Vice President of Revenue and Network Planning and President of Cargo; and John Di Bert, our Executive Vice President and CFO. Other executive team members are with us as well.



Mike will begin this call with an overview of the quarter. Mark will speak on revenue, network updates and trends and John will provide comments about our financial performance before turning it back to Mike. We will then take questions from equity analysts.