Aug 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corporation second quarter of 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) This conference is being recorded, and a replay of the call will be available in an audio webcast on the TriplePoint Venture Growth website.



Company management is pleased to share with you the company's results for the second quarter of 2024. Today, representing the company is Jim Labe, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; Sajal Srivastava, President and Chief Investment Officer; and Chris Mathieu, Chief Financial Officer.



Before I turn the call over to Mr. Labe, I'd like to direct your attention to the customary Safe Harbor disclosure in the company's press release regarding forward-looking statements and remind you that during this call, management will make certain statements that relate to future events or the company's future performance or financial condition, which are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities law. You are asked to refer to the company's most recent filings