Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.83 Beats Estimates, Revenue Slightly Misses at $801 Million

Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings, Beats Analyst Estimates

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $128 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for Q2 2024.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $124 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, excluding discontinued operations and other items.
  • Revenue: $801 million, slightly below the analyst estimate of $813.46 million.
  • Production: Averaged 181 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD), with 91 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBOPD).
  • Share Repurchases: $56 million worth of stock repurchased, totaling 1.4 million shares at an average price of $41.03 per share.
  • Debt Reduction: Repurchased $50 million of senior notes due 2027 and 2028.
  • Liquidity: Approximately $1.1 billion in liquidity as of June 30, 2024, with $334 million in cash and cash equivalents.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Murphy Oil Corp (MUR, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Murphy Oil, an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States and Canada, reported net income attributable to Murphy of $128 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.78 per share. Adjusted net income was $124 million, or $0.81 per diluted share.

1821494423863848960.png

Performance and Challenges

Murphy Oil Corp (MUR, Financial) produced 181 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD) in Q2 2024, with 91 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBOPD). The company achieved a record high peak gross production rate of 496 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) in Tupper Montney. Despite these achievements, the company faced unplanned downtime in the Gulf of Mexico and additional downtime at non-operated Terra Nova, impacting overall production.

Financial Achievements

Murphy Oil Corp (MUR, Financial) reported total revenues of $802.77 million, slightly below the estimated $813.46 million. The company maintained a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share and repurchased $56 million of stock during the quarter. Additionally, Murphy repurchased $50 million of senior notes due 2027 and 2028, demonstrating a commitment to debt reduction and shareholder returns.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $802.77 million $814.59 million
Net Income $128 million $98.3 million
Adjusted Net Income $124 million $124.4 million
EBITDA $389 million $373.2 million
Adjusted EBITDA $396 million $412.1 million

Operational Highlights

Murphy Oil Corp (MUR, Financial) drilled a discovery at the non-operated Ocotillo #1 exploration well in the Gulf of Mexico and brought online several wells in the Eagle Ford Shale and Tupper Montney regions. The company also progressed its Lac Da Vang field development project in Vietnam, with first oil expected in late 2026.

Capital Allocation and Shareholder Returns

Murphy Oil Corp (MUR, Financial) revised its capital allocation framework to accelerate shareholder returns, increasing the share repurchase authorization by $500 million. The company aims to allocate a minimum of 50% of adjusted free cash flow to shareholder returns, primarily through share buybacks, while maintaining a $1.0 billion total long-term debt goal.

"We have made incredible progress advancing our priorities of Delever, Execute, Explore, Return since they were first announced more than three years ago. From outperformance across our onshore assets to continued execution offshore in the second quarter, we have generated ample cash flow to fund our operations and repurchase more than $50 million of stock and $50 million of long-term debt," said Roger W. Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer.

Analysis

Murphy Oil Corp (MUR, Financial) demonstrated strong operational performance and financial discipline in Q2 2024, exceeding earnings estimates and maintaining robust production levels. The company's focus on debt reduction and shareholder returns, coupled with strategic investments in exploration and development projects, positions it well for future growth. However, operational challenges such as unplanned downtime in the Gulf of Mexico highlight the need for continued vigilance in managing production risks.

For more detailed financial data and operational statistics, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Murphy Oil Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.