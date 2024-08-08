Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.03, Revenue at $422.3 Million, Misses Estimates

Strong Execution Across Business Metrics, Full-Year Guidance Raised

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $422.3 million, up by 2.2% year-over-year, fell short of estimates of $706.45 million.
  • Net Income: $3.5 million, down by 52.3% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.03, down by 50.0% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit: $98.3 million, up by 8.9% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $22.0 million, up by 14.0% year-over-year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $387.4 million, up by 21.8% year-over-year, with no debt.
  • Implemented Providers: 4,504, up by 16.4% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024. Privia Health Group Inc is a technology-driven, national physician-enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual care settings.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Performance

Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA, Financial) reported total revenue of $422.3 million for Q2 2024, a 2.2% increase from $413.4 million in Q2 2023. However, the company’s net income decreased significantly by 52.3% to $3.5 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to $7.3 million, or $0.06 per share, in the same period last year. This decline was primarily due to higher non-cash stock compensation expenses.

1821494659793448960.png

Despite the drop in net income, Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA, Financial) achieved a non-GAAP adjusted net income of $23.5 million, up 13.0% from $20.8 million in Q2 2023. The non-GAAP adjusted net income per share was $0.19, an 11.8% increase from $0.17 in the previous year.

Key Metrics and Operational Highlights

Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA, Financial) saw a 16.4% increase in implemented providers, reaching 4,504 compared to 3,870 in Q2 2023. The value-based care attributed lives also grew by 10.7% to 1.2 million. Practice collections rose by 4.0% to $728.0 million, while the care margin increased by 8.9% to $99.8 million.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change (%)
Total Revenue ($ millions) 422.3 413.4 2.2%
Gross Profit ($ millions) 98.3 90.2 8.9%
Operating Income ($ millions) 5.1 7.0 (27.1%)
Net Income ($ millions) 3.5 7.3 (52.1%)
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income ($ millions) 23.5 20.8 13.0%
Net Income Per Share 0.03 0.06 (50.0%)
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income Per Share 0.19 0.17 11.8%

Six-Month Performance

For the first half of 2024, Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA, Financial) reported total revenue of $837.6 million, a 4.7% increase from $799.6 million in the same period last year. The company’s net income for the six months was $6.5 million, down 55.5% from $14.6 million in the first half of 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted net income for the six months was $46.1 million, a 15.0% increase from $40.1 million in the previous year.

Financial and Business Outlook

Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA, Financial) raised its full-year 2024 guidance to the mid to high end for all metrics. The company expects practice collections to be between $2.775 billion and $2.875 billion, GAAP revenue between $1.6 billion and $1.675 billion, and adjusted EBITDA between $85 million and $90 million.

“We are pleased with our strong execution across all business and financial metrics, which has allowed us to raise our full-year 2024 guidance,” said the company in its earnings release.

Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA, Financial) continues to demonstrate robust growth in key operational metrics, including a strong sales and business development pipeline, and a significant increase in cash and cash equivalents, which stood at $387.4 million, up 21.8% from Q2 2023, with no debt.

For more detailed financial information and to access the full earnings release, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Privia Health Group Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.