Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.67 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $270.7 Million Falls Short

Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

Summary
  • Revenue: $270.7 million, down 1% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $295.15 million.
  • Net Income: $22.7 million, a decrease of 18% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.67 per diluted share, down 18% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased 15% to $80.9 million, reflecting strong recurring revenue streams and recovery in transaction volumes.
  • Total Transaction Volume: $8.4 billion, consistent with the same quarter last year.
  • Dividend: Declared a dividend of $0.65 per share for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Servicing Portfolio: Grew 5% year-over-year to $132.8 billion.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Walker & Dunlop Inc is a United States-based commercial real estate finance company, primarily engaged in originating, selling, and servicing multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products under the programs of Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, Ginnie Mae, and the Federal Housing Administration.

1821494824273080320.png

Performance Overview

Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD, Financial) reported total revenues of $270.7 million for Q2 2024, a slight decrease of 1% year-over-year. The net income for the quarter was $22.7 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, both down 18% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 15% to $80.9 million, reflecting the strength of the company’s recurring revenue streams and recovery in transaction volumes. Adjusted core EPS rose 26% year-over-year to $1.23.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Variance % Variance
Total Revenues $270.7 million $273.4 million -$2.7 million -1%
Net Income $22.7 million $27.6 million -$4.9 million -18%
Diluted EPS $0.67 $0.82 -$0.15 -18%
Adjusted EBITDA $80.9 million $70.5 million $10.4 million 15%
Adjusted Core EPS $1.23 $0.98 $0.25 26%

Transaction Volumes and Managed Portfolio

The company reported a total transaction volume of $8.4 billion, consistent with the same quarter last year. The managed portfolio grew by 5% year-over-year to $150.3 billion, driven by increases in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac portfolios.

Segment Performance

In the Capital Markets segment, total revenues decreased by 6% to $118.2 million, primarily due to a 21% decline in MSR income. The Servicing & Asset Management segment saw a 4% increase in total revenues to $148.2 million, driven by higher servicing fees and placement fees.

Commentary

"The second quarter of 2024 was the first quarter in almost two years with consistent rates and the ability for commercial real estate owners to transact, pushing Walker & Dunlop's total transaction volume up 32% from Q1'24 to $8.4 billion," commented Walker & Dunlop Chairman and CEO Willy Walker.

Dividend and Share Repurchase

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.65 per share for the third quarter of 2024. Additionally, the company has authorized the repurchase of up to $75.0 million of its outstanding common stock over a 12-month period ending February 23, 2025.

Analysis

Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD, Financial) faced challenges in maintaining its revenue levels, but the increase in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted core EPS indicates strong underlying business fundamentals. The company's ability to grow its managed portfolio and maintain transaction volumes despite market fluctuations is a positive sign for future performance.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Walker & Dunlop Inc for further details.

