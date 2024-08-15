YETI Holdings Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $463.5M, GAAP EPS Misses at $0.59

Net Sales and EPS Surpass Expectations, Full-Year Outlook Raised

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $463.5 million, up 15% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $453.11 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.59, a 34% increase from the prior year, but fell short of the analyst estimate of $0.60.
  • Gross Margin: Expanded by 360 basis points to 57.0%, driven by lower inbound freight costs and lower product costs.
  • Operating Income: Increased 34% to $67.4 million, with an operating margin of 14.5%, up from 12.5% in the prior year.
  • Net Income: Rose 32% to $50.4 million, compared to $38.1 million in the same period last year.
  • Direct-to-Consumer Sales: Increased 11% to $250.4 million, driven by growth in both Coolers & Equipment and Drinkware.
  • Wholesale Sales: Increased 21% to $213.1 million, reflecting strong performance in both Coolers & Equipment and Drinkware.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, YETI Holdings Inc (YETI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing impressive financial results that exceeded analyst estimates. YETI Holdings Inc is a designer, marketer, and distributor of premium products for the outdoor and recreation market sold under the YETI brand. The company offers products including coolers and equipment, drinkware, and other accessories. Its trademark products include YETI Tundra, Hopper, YETI TANK, Rambler, and Colster, among others. The company distributes products through wholesale channels and direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels.

1821494877280694272.png

Performance Highlights

YETI Holdings Inc reported a 15% increase in net sales, reaching $463.5 million, compared to $402.6 million in the same period last year. Adjusted net sales, which exclude the recall reserve adjustment, increased by 9%. The company's earnings per share (EPS) rose by 34% to $0.70, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.60. Revenue also exceeded expectations, coming in at $463.5 million against the estimated $453.11 million.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Sales $463.5 million $402.6 million +15%
Adjusted Net Sales $463.5 million $427.1 million +9%
Gross Profit $264.3 million $214.8 million +23%
Adjusted Gross Profit $267.5 million $234.3 million +14%
Operating Income $67.4 million $50.3 million +34%
Adjusted Operating Income $80.0 million $67.1 million +19%
Net Income $50.4 million $38.1 million +32%
Adjusted Net Income $59.6 million $49.8 million +20%
EPS $0.59 $0.44 +34%
Adjusted EPS $0.70 $0.57 +23%

Segment Performance

YETI's Coolers & Equipment segment saw a remarkable 31% increase in net sales, while Drinkware sales grew by 6%. The Wholesale channel experienced a 21% rise in net sales, and the DTC channel saw an 11% increase. International net sales surged by 35%, reflecting the company's successful expansion efforts outside the U.S.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

YETI's gross margin expanded by 360 basis points to 57.0%, primarily due to lower inbound freight costs and lower product costs. However, selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased by 20% to $196.9 million, driven by higher employee costs and marketing expenses. Despite these challenges, the company's operating margin improved by 200 basis points to 14.5%.

Matt Reintjes, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “YETI delivered another great quarter, highlighted by our Coolers & Equipment category and continued growth of our business outside the United States. Supported by a strong lineup of new innovation, we were well positioned to capitalize on cooler demand, which we saw steadily build throughout the quarter.”

Updated 2024 Outlook

YETI has raised its full-year 2024 outlook, now expecting adjusted sales to increase between 8% and 10%, and adjusted EPS to range between $2.61 and $2.65, reflecting a 16% to 18% increase. This optimistic outlook is supported by the company's strong Q2 performance and continued confidence in its strategic initiatives.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from YETI Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.