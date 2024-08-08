ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses, Revenue at $579.4 Million, Below Estimates

Challenging Market Conditions Impact Performance

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $579.4 million, fell short of estimates of $639.13 million.
  • Net Income (Loss): $(65.6) million, compared to $3.0 million in the previous quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $107.3 million in the Stimulation Services segment and $25.7 million in the Proppant Production segment.
  • Capital Expenditures: $61.9 million, approximately flat from the prior quarter.
  • Total Debt: $1.20 billion as of June 30, 2024, up from $1.05 billion as of March 31, 2024.
  • Liquidity: $161.2 million, including $19.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $142.0 million of availability under its asset-based credit facility.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. ProFrac Holding Corp is a technology-focused, vertically integrated energy services company providing hydraulic fracturing, proppant production, and related completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in North America.

1821495205635977216.png

Performance Overview

ProFrac Holding Corp reported total revenues of $579.4 million for Q2 2024, slightly down from $581.5 million in Q1 2024 and significantly lower than the $709.2 million reported in Q2 2023. The company faced a challenging market as operators reduced drilling and completion activity, particularly in natural gas regions, leading to sequentially lower results.

Matt Wilks, ProFrac’s Executive Chairman, stated, “Overall, the market for our services has been challenged as operators have reduced drilling and completion activity, particularly in natural gas regions. This market softness in the second quarter led to sequentially lower results in the quarter.”

Segment Performance

The Stimulation Services segment generated revenues of $505.6 million, resulting in $107.3 million of Adjusted EBITDA. The Proppant Production segment reported revenues of $69.5 million with $25.7 million of Adjusted EBITDA, despite recognizing a goodwill impairment of $67.7 million related to the Haynesville Proppant reporting unit. The Manufacturing segment contributed $55.9 million in revenues and $0.1 million in Adjusted EBITDA, while Other Business Activities, primarily related to Flotek, generated $47.6 million in revenues and $4.4 million in Adjusted EBITDA.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the market challenges, ProFrac achieved records for average pump hours per fleet and efficiencies during the quarter. The company also upgraded its fleet with additional electric and Tier 4 dual fuel systems, positioning itself to meet the highest demand for these technologies. However, the company anticipates continued pricing pressure and volume declines in the Proppant Production segment, partially offset by operating cost reductions and the idling of an underperforming mine.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $579.4 million $581.5 million $709.2 million
Net Income (Loss) $(65.6) million $3.0 million $(4.6) million
Adjusted EBITDA $137.5 million $137.5 million $137.5 million

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, ProFrac Holding Corp reported total assets of $3.16 billion, up from $3.07 billion at the end of 2023. Total debt outstanding increased to $1.20 billion from $1.05 billion in Q1 2024, primarily due to the issuance of $120 million in senior secured floating rate notes to fund the acquisition of AST. The company had $24.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, with $161.2 million in total liquidity, including $142.0 million of availability under its asset-based credit facility.

Analysis

ProFrac Holding Corp's Q2 2024 results reflect the broader challenges faced by the oil and gas industry, particularly in natural gas regions. The company's strategic focus on upgrading its fleet and maintaining operational efficiencies positions it well for future growth, despite current market softness. However, the significant goodwill impairment and increased debt levels highlight the financial pressures the company faces. Investors will need to monitor how ProFrac navigates these challenges and leverages its technological advancements to drive long-term value.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ProFrac Holding Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.