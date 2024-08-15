Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.88 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Forecast at $2.08 Billion

Q2 2024 Earnings Beat Expectations with EPS of $0.88 and Revenue of $2.08 Billion

Summary
  • Revenue: $2,080 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $2,025.88 million.
  • Net Income: $399 million, up from $351 million in the prior year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.88, an increase from $0.77 in the prior year.
  • System-wide Sales Growth: 5.0% year-over-year, driven by strong performance in international markets.
  • Comparable Sales: Increased by 1.9%, with notable growth in Tim Hortons Canada (+4.9%) and International (+2.6%).
  • Net Restaurant Growth: 4.0% year-over-year, with a total system restaurant count of 31,324.
  • Income from Operations: $663 million, up from $554 million in the prior year, reflecting improved profitability.
On August 8, 2024, Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust performance that surpassed analyst expectations. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88, exceeding the estimated $0.85, and revenue of $2.08 billion, surpassing the forecasted $2.03 billion.

Company Overview

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR, Financial) is one of the largest restaurant companies globally, with approximately $43 billion in 2023 systemwide sales across more than 31,000 restaurants in over 100 countries. The company generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees, lease income from franchised stores, and its Tim Hortons supply chain operations. Formed in 2014 after 3G Capital's acquisition of Tim Hortons International, the RBI portfolio includes Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Firehouse Subs, and international franchise units of these brands.

Performance and Challenges

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR, Financial) reported a 5.0% year-over-year increase in system-wide sales, driven by a 1.9% rise in global comparable sales. The company saw significant growth in Tim Hortons Canada (+4.9%) and international markets (+2.6%), while Burger King US remained stable. Despite these gains, the company faces challenges such as fluctuating foreign exchange rates and the integration of recent acquisitions, which could impact future performance.

Financial Achievements

The company achieved notable financial milestones, including a 19.7% increase in income from operations, reaching $663 million, and a 13.7% rise in net income to $399 million. These achievements are crucial for maintaining investor confidence and supporting the company's growth strategy in the competitive restaurant industry.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $2,080 million $1,775 million
Income from Operations $663 million $554 million
Net Income $399 million $351 million
Diluted EPS $0.88 $0.77

Segment Performance

Each of the company's segments contributed to the overall growth:

  • Tim Hortons (TH): System-wide sales grew by 5.4%, driven by a 4.6% increase in comparable sales.
  • Burger King (BK): Despite a slight decline in system-wide sales (-0.7%), the segment saw an increase in company restaurant sales.
  • Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK): System-wide sales increased by 4.6%, supported by net restaurant growth of 4.3%.
  • Firehouse Subs (FHS): System-wide sales grew by 3.3%, with net restaurant growth of 3.5%.
  • International (INTL): System-wide sales increased by 9.2%, driven by strong performance in international markets.

Commentary

"I am proud of our teams and franchisees who are delivering compelling value to guests every day through excellent food and beverages, outstanding service, and improved convenience. Our priorities and balance of thoughtful investments with cost discipline allow us to navigate short-term consumer pressures and drive sustainable results for our business and our franchisees." - Josh Kobza, Chief Executive Officer of RBI

Analysis

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and strategic growth through its diversified portfolio and international expansion. The company's ability to exceed analyst estimates in both EPS and revenue highlights its effective management and operational efficiency. However, the integration of recent acquisitions and external economic factors remain areas to watch.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Restaurant Brands International Inc for further details.

