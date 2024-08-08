US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.80, Revenue of $9.7 Billion, Both Surpass Estimates

US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Reports Robust Q2 2024 Results, Surpassing Analyst Expectations

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $9.7 billion, up 7.7% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $8.91 billion.
  • Net Income: $198 million, an increase of 8.8% from the prior year.
  • Gross Profit: $1.7 billion, up 7.2% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.80, an increase of 9.6% from the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $489 million, up 13.2% year-over-year, with a record Adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.0%.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased $41 million of shares, reducing net leverage to 2.6x.
  • Case Volume: Total case volume increased 5.2%, with independent restaurant case volume up 5.7%.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, US Foods Holding Corp (USFD, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. US Foods Holding Corp is a leading U.S. food service distributor, providing food and nonfood products to various industries including healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, education, government facilities, and grocers. The company also operates 80 cash-and-carry stores under the Chef'Store banner, with a significant portion of its revenue generated from meats and seafood products.

1821502037217669120.png

Performance Overview

US Foods Holding Corp (USFD, Financial) reported a 7.7% increase in net sales to $9.7 billion, surpassing the analyst estimate of $8.91 billion. The company also reported a gross profit increase of 7.2% to $1.7 billion and a net income increase of 8.8% to $198 million. The diluted EPS for the quarter was $0.80, significantly higher than the analyst estimate of $0.47.

Key Financial Achievements

US Foods Holding Corp (USFD, Financial) achieved record Adjusted EBITDA of $489 million, a 13.2% increase from the prior year, and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.0%. The company also repurchased $41 million of shares and reduced its net leverage to 2.6x. These achievements are crucial for a company in the Retail - Defensive industry, as they indicate strong operational efficiency and financial health.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Sales $9.7 billion $9.0 billion +7.7%
Gross Profit $1.7 billion $1.6 billion +7.2%
Net Income $198 million $182 million +8.8%
Adjusted EBITDA $489 million $432 million +13.2%
Diluted EPS $0.80 $0.73 +9.6%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

US Foods Holding Corp (USFD, Financial) reported cash flow from operating activities of $621 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2024, a decrease of $32 million from the prior year. Cash capital expenditures totaled $156 million, an increase of $48 million from the prior year. The company's net debt at the end of Q2 2024 was $4.3 billion, with a net leverage ratio of 2.6x, down from 3.0x in Q2 2023.

Commentary and Outlook

"During the second quarter, we delivered record Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA margin in a softer macro environment. Our team’s success further emphasizes the strength of our operating model and ability to control the controllables," said Dave Flitman, CEO.
"We delivered record profitability in the second quarter through our balanced approach to drive top- and bottom-line gains despite the operating environment," added Dirk Locascio, CFO.

US Foods Holding Corp (USFD, Financial) reiterated its fiscal year 2024 guidance, expecting net sales of $37.5 to $38.5 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of $1.69 to $1.74 billion, and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $3.00 to $3.20.

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from US Foods Holding Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.