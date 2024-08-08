Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: EPS of $2.06 Misses Estimate, Revenue at $815.3 Million Falls Short

Net Sales Increase by 4.8%, Net Income Declines by 6.7%

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Sales: Increased 4.8% year-over-year to $815.3 million, falling short of the estimated $829.80 million.
  • Net Income: Decreased 6.7% year-over-year to $162.3 million.
  • GAAP EPS: Decreased 5.5% year-over-year to $2.06, slightly below the analyst estimate of $2.07.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Decreased 2.1% year-over-year to $275.5 million, representing 33.8% of net sales.
  • Free Cash Flow: Decreased to $125.7 million from $201.9 million in the prior year.
  • Domestic Sales: Domestic pipe sales increased 2.5% to $431.4 million, while domestic allied products & other sales rose 7.6% to $196.0 million.
  • International Sales: Increased 10.4% year-over-year to $57.7 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, which ended on June 30, 2024. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing thermoplastic corrugated pipe and related water management products in North and South America, and Europe. The company's operating segments include Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products and Other, with the Pipe segment generating the maximum revenue.

1821502022072037376.png

Performance Overview

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS, Financial) reported net sales of $815.3 million for the first quarter, a 4.8% increase compared to $778.0 million in the same period last year. However, net income decreased by 6.7% to $162.3 million, and net income per diluted share fell by 5.5% to $2.06, missing the analyst estimate of $2.07. Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) also saw a decline of 2.1% to $275.5 million.

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the decline in net income, the company achieved significant revenue growth in several segments. Allied product sales increased by 8%, and Infiltrator business sales grew by 6%. Domestic pipe sales rose by 2.5% to $431.4 million, while international sales saw a 10.4% increase to $57.7 million. The company's gross profit increased marginally by 0.3% to $332.5 million.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024
Net Sales $815.3 million $778.0 million
Net Income $162.3 million $173.9 million
Net Income per Diluted Share $2.06 $2.18
Adjusted EBITDA $275.5 million $281.3 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $183.4 million, compared to $244.0 million in the prior year. Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) was $125.7 million, down from $201.9 million. The company reported total liquidity of $1,131.2 million, comprising $541.6 million in cash and $589.6 million of availability under committed credit facilities. Net debt decreased by $31.6 million to $829.3 million as of June 30, 2024.

Commentary and Strategic Initiatives

"We are pleased with the fiscal first quarter results, which were right in line with the plan. Revenue growth was led by an 8% increase in Allied product sales and a 6% increase in sales from the Infiltrator business. Revenue in the domestic construction markets increased 6% overall, driven by volume growth in the non-residential, residential, and infrastructure end markets at both ADS and Infiltrator," said Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADS.

Barbour also highlighted the company's strong profitability, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.8%, one of the highest quarterly margins in the company's history. He attributed this to better fixed cost absorption and strategic investments in safety, capacity, productivity, and efficiency.

Outlook

For fiscal 2025, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS, Financial) confirmed its financial targets, expecting net sales to be in the range of $2.925 billion to $3.025 billion and Adjusted EBITDA between $940 million and $980 million. Capital expenditures are projected to be between $250 million and $300 million.

For more detailed financial information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Advanced Drainage Systems Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.