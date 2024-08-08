First Advantage Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.01, Revenue at $184.5 Million, Slightly Below Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short of Projections

Summary
  • Revenue: $184.5 million, slightly below estimates of $184.61 million.
  • Net Income: $1.9 million, reflecting a net income margin of 1.0%, impacted by $9.2 million in acquisition-related expenses.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.01, includes $0.06 per share of expenses related to the Sterling acquisition.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $55.8 million, maintaining an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.2%.
  • Cash Flows from Operations: $32.0 million; would have been $40.7 million excluding $8.7 million in acquisition-related cash costs.
  • Full-Year Guidance Reaffirmed: Revenue expected between $750 million and $800 million, with adjusted diluted EPS projected between $0.88 and $0.98.
On August 8, 2024, First Advantage Corp (FA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. First Advantage Corp is a provider of employment background screening and verification solutions, delivering services and insights to help customers manage risk and hire talent. The company operates through two segments: Americas and International, with the majority of its revenue derived from the Americas.

Performance Overview

First Advantage Corp reported revenues of $184.5 million for Q2 2024, slightly below the analyst estimate of $184.61 million. The company's net income stood at $1.9 million, translating to a net income margin of 1.0%. This includes $9.2 million of expenses related to the acquisition of Sterling Check Corp. Adjusted net income was $30.8 million, while adjusted EBITDA was $55.8 million, maintaining an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.2%.

GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.01, which includes $0.06 per share of expenses related to the Sterling acquisition. Adjusted diluted earnings per share came in at $0.21, beating the analyst estimate of $0.06 per share.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the challenges, First Advantage Corp reaffirmed its full-year 2024 guidance, projecting revenues between $750 million and $800 million, adjusted EBITDA between $228 million and $248 million, adjusted net income between $127 million and $142 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share between $0.88 and $0.98.

“In the second quarter, we delivered solid financial results in line with our communicated expectations, even considering the normalization that is occurring within the labor market,” said Scott Staples, Chief Executive Officer.

Income Statement Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 Change
Revenues $184.5 million $185.3 million (0.4)%
Income from operations $9.9 million $17.6 million (43.9)%
Net income $1.9 million $9.8 million (81.0)%
Net income margin 1.0% 5.3% NA
Diluted net income per share $0.01 $0.07 (85.7)%
Adjusted EBITDA $55.8 million $56.0 million (0.4)%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 30.2% 30.2% NA
Adjusted Net Income $30.8 million $34.8 million (11.7)%
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.21 $0.24 (12.5)%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, First Advantage Corp had cash and cash equivalents of $269.6 million and total debt of $564.7 million. The company generated $40.7 million of cash flow from operations after adjusting for $8.7 million of cash costs related to the Sterling acquisition.

“We are reaffirming our full-year 2024 guidance given our performance in the first half of the year and our outlook for the second half of the year,” commented David Gamsey, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Analysis and Outlook

First Advantage Corp's performance in Q2 2024 reflects the ongoing challenges in the labor market and the impact of acquisition-related expenses. However, the company's reaffirmation of its full-year guidance indicates confidence in its strategic initiatives and operational execution. The upcoming acquisition of Sterling Check Corp is expected to enhance First Advantage Corp's market position and drive future growth.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First Advantage Corp for further details.

