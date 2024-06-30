Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates at $13.2M, EPS Falls to -$0.69

Revenue Falls Short, EPS Below Expectations

Summary
  • Revenue: $13.2 million, fell short of estimates of $44.02 million.
  • Net Loss: $13.3 million, compared to a net loss of $10.6 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Diluted EPS: $(0.69), compared to $(0.55) in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $59.0 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $71.4 million in the previous quarter.
  • Gross Profit: $0.6 million, with a gross profit margin of 4.7%, compared to 5.2% in the previous quarter.
On August 8, 2024, Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Piedmont Lithium Inc, a U.S.-based, development-stage, multi-asset, integrated lithium business, focuses on supporting a clean energy economy and energy security. The company’s portfolio includes the Carolina Lithium project in North Carolina and the Tennessee Lithium project in Tennessee.

Performance Overview

Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL, Financial) reported a revenue of $13.2 million for Q2 2024, falling short of the analyst estimate of $44.02 million. The company also reported a net loss of $13.3 million, translating to a diluted EPS of -$0.69, which is below the analyst estimate of $0.02 per share. The company shipped approximately 14,000 dry metric tons (dmt) of spodumene concentrate in Q2 2024, with a realized price per ton of $945, up from $865 in Q1 2024.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue miss, Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL, Financial) achieved several operational milestones. The North American Lithium (NAL) operation, jointly owned by Piedmont (25%) and Sayona Mining Limited (75%), reached steady-state production in June 2024. NAL set quarterly records for production (up 23% QoQ), lithium recovery (68%), and mill utilization (83%).

However, the company faces significant challenges, including lower-than-expected revenue and a substantial net loss. The realized cost of sales increased to $900 per dmt from $820 in Q1 2024, impacting the gross profit margin, which stood at 4.7% for Q2 2024.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue ($ millions) 13.2 13.4 13.4
Net Loss ($ millions) (13.3) (23.6) (10.6)
Diluted EPS ($) (0.69) (1.22) (0.55)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL, Financial) reported $59.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, down from $71.4 million at the end of Q1 2024. The company plans to significantly decrease capital expenditures and investments in H2 2024.

Operational and Strategic Developments

In Q2 2024, Piedmont received a mining permit for its Carolina Lithium project, allowing the company to renew funding discussions. The company also consolidated its U.S. lithium hydroxide production strategy to leverage capital and technical resources more efficiently.

“NAL continues to demonstrate its potential as an excellent asset, achieving steady-state production and exhibiting future promise with new, high-grade drill results and the completion of the crushed ore dome,” said Keith Phillips, President and CEO of Piedmont Lithium.

Analysis and Outlook

Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL, Financial) faces a challenging financial landscape, with revenue and EPS falling short of analyst estimates. However, the company’s operational achievements and strategic adjustments position it for potential future growth. The focus on steady-state production and efficient capital deployment could help mitigate current financial challenges and support long-term shareholder value.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Piedmont Lithium Inc for further details.

