G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $(0.10) Beats Estimates, Revenue of $16.5M Exceeds Expectations

Company Provides Financial and Operational Highlights Amid Pending Acquisition

Summary
  • Revenue: $16.5 million, including $15.8 million from COSELA sales, exceeded estimates of $16.36 million.
  • Net Loss: $5.5 million, compared to net income of $8.7 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.10), compared to $0.17 in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Expenses: $20.1 million, a significant reduction from $30.9 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash Position: $60.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, down from $82.2 million at the end of 2022.
  • COSELA Revenue Guidance: Reaffirmed full-year guidance of $60 million to $70 million.
On August 8, 2024, G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. G1 Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, small-molecule therapies to address unmet needs in cancer treatment. The company’s flagship product, COSELA, is designed to protect bone marrow from chemotherapy-induced damage.

Financial Performance and Challenges

G1 Therapeutics Inc reported total revenues of $16.5 million for Q2 2024, exceeding the analyst estimate of $16.36 million. The net revenue from COSELA sales was $15.8 million, reflecting a 12% increase over the previous quarter. However, the company faced a net loss of $5.5 million, translating to a loss per share of $(0.10), which is above the analyst estimate of $(0.17) per share.

Despite the revenue growth, G1 Therapeutics Inc continues to face challenges, including a significant year-over-year reduction in operating expenses and a decrease in cash reserves. The company ended Q2 2024 with $60.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, down from $82.2 million at the end of 2023.

Key Financial Achievements

G1 Therapeutics Inc achieved several financial milestones in Q2 2024. The company reaffirmed its 2024 net COSELA revenue guidance of between $60 million and $70 million. Additionally, the company expects its full-year operational expenses to be 25% to 30% below those of 2023, indicating a strategic focus on cost management.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $16.5 million $42.4 million
Net Product Sales (COSELA) $15.8 million $11.1 million
Operating Expenses $20.1 million $30.9 million
Net Income (Loss) $(5.5) million $8.7 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, G1 Therapeutics Inc reported total assets of $98.7 million and total stockholders' equity of $24.6 million. The company’s working capital stood at $55.4 million, down from $85.2 million as of December 31, 2023. The company believes its current cash runway is sufficient to fund operations into the third quarter of 2025.

Operational Highlights and Future Outlook

G1 Therapeutics Inc announced a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by Pharmacosmos for $7.15 per share. The transaction is expected to close in late Q3 2024. The company also reported positive efficacy results from a Phase 2 trial of trilaciclib in combination with a TROP2 ADC, presented at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting.

We are excited about what will be possible by the combined Pharmacosmos + G1 team as we meet the needs of more cancer patients. This transaction delivers a significant premium to our shareholders and better and broader access to COSELA for the cancer patients we seek to treat," said Jack Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of G1 Therapeutics.

Conclusion

While G1 Therapeutics Inc has shown growth in COSELA sales and managed to reduce operating expenses, the company continues to face financial challenges, including a net loss and reduced cash reserves. The pending acquisition by Pharmacosmos is a significant development that could provide new opportunities for growth and expansion. For more detailed insights, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from G1 Therapeutics Inc for further details.

