Eli Lilly (LLY) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Soars to $3.28, Revenue Hits $11.30 Billion

Strong Performance Driven by Key Products Mounjaro, Zepbound, and Verzenio

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $11.30 billion, up 36% year-over-year, slightly below estimates of $11.34 billion.
  • Net Income: $2.97 billion, a 68% increase from $1.76 billion in Q2 2022.
  • GAAP EPS: $3.28, a 68% increase from $1.95 in Q2 2022.
  • Gross Margin: Increased 40% to $9.13 billion, representing 80.8% of revenue, up 2.5 percentage points.
  • Full-Year Revenue Guidance: Raised by $3 billion to a range of $45.4 billion to $46.6 billion.
  • Pipeline Progress: Included FDA approval of Kisunla for Alzheimer’s disease and submission of tirzepatide for obstructive sleep apnea and obesity.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The pharmaceutical giant, known for its focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology, reported a significant increase in revenue and earnings per share (EPS), surpassing analyst estimates.

1821509512016850944.png

Financial Highlights

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial) reported a 36% increase in revenue for Q2 2024, reaching $11.30 billion compared to $8.31 billion in Q2 2023. This growth was primarily driven by the strong performance of Mounjaro, Zepbound, and Verzenio. Excluding the $579.0 million revenue from the sale of rights for Baqsimi in Q2 2023, revenue increased by 46%.

Reported EPS for Q2 2024 was $3.28, a 68% increase from $1.95 in Q2 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS increased by 86% to $3.92, inclusive of $0.14 of acquired in-process research and development (IPR&D) charges.

Key Metrics and Achievements

Gross margin for Q2 2024 increased by 40% to $9.13 billion, representing 80.8% of revenue, up from 78.3% in Q2 2023. This improvement was driven by a favorable product mix and higher realized prices. Research and development expenses rose by 15% to $2.71 billion, reflecting continued investments in the company's portfolio.

Net income on a reported basis was $2.97 billion, a 68% increase from $1.76 billion in Q2 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $3.54 billion, up 86% from $1.90 billion in the same period last year.

Product Performance

Mounjaro revenue surged to $3.09 billion in Q2 2024, compared to $979.7 million in Q2 2023. U.S. revenue for Mounjaro was $2.41 billion, reflecting strong demand and improved channel dynamics. Zepbound, launched in November 2023, generated $1.24 billion in U.S. revenue for Q2 2024.

Verzenio revenue increased by 44% to $1.33 billion, driven by increased demand both in the U.S. and internationally. However, Trulicity revenue declined by 31% to $1.25 billion due to competitive dynamics and supply constraints.

Guidance and Future Outlook

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial) raised its full-year revenue guidance by $3 billion, now expecting revenue in the range of $45.4 billion to $46.6 billion. The company also increased its reported EPS guidance to the range of $15.10 to $15.60 and non-GAAP EPS guidance to the range of $16.10 to $16.60.

David A. Ricks, Lilly's chair and CEO, commented,

Mounjaro, Zepbound and Verzenio led our strong financial performance in the second quarter as we advanced our manufacturing expansion agenda, and it is equally exciting to see the growth around the world of our medicines for cancer, neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases."

Conclusion

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial) demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, driven by key products and strategic investments. The company's ability to exceed analyst estimates and raise its full-year guidance underscores its strong market position and growth potential in the pharmaceutical industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Eli Lilly and Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.