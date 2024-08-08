Vistra Corp (VST) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS $0.95, Revenue $3.85 Billion, Misses Revenue Estimates

Vistra Corp (VST) Reports Robust Q2 2024 Earnings Despite Market Challenges

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $467 million for Q2 2024, a slight decrease from $476 million in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $3,845 million for Q2 2024, falling short of the estimated $3,964.37 million.
  • Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA: $1,414 million for Q2 2024, a significant increase from $1,008 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA by Segment: Retail segment reported $789 million, Texas segment $236 million, East segment $322 million, West segment $60 million, and Sunset segment $29 million.
  • Liquidity: Total available liquidity of approximately $3,853 million as of June 30, 2024, including $1,624 million in cash and cash equivalents.
  • Share Repurchase Program: Plans to spend at least $2.25 billion on share repurchases throughout 2024 and 2025.
  • Clean Energy Investments: Construction started on two new solar facilities, a 200 MW site in Texas and a 405 MW site in Illinois.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Vistra Corp (VST, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. Vistra Energy, one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the US, reported strong results despite facing mild summer weather in Texas and lower wholesale prices across competitive markets.

Company Overview

Vistra Energy is a leading power producer and retail energy provider in the US. Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016 and acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Performance and Challenges

Vistra Corp (VST, Financial) reported a net income of $467 million for Q2 2024, a slight decrease from $476 million in Q2 2023. This decline was primarily driven by higher depreciation and interest expenses, partially offset by operating income generated from the acquisition of Energy Harbor. Despite these challenges, the company achieved an Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA of $1,414 million, a significant increase from $1,008 million in the same period last year.

Financial Achievements

Vistra's financial achievements are noteworthy, particularly in the context of the utilities industry. The company's strong hedge profile and favorable commercial optimization of its fleet contributed to its robust performance. Additionally, Vistra's retail segment reported an Adjusted EBITDA of $789 million, up from $498 million in Q2 2023, reflecting strong retail margins and customer count performance in Texas.

1821509496611172352.png

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Operating Revenues $3,845 million $3,189 million
Net Income $467 million $476 million
Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA $1,414 million $1,008 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Vistra had total available liquidity of approximately $3,853 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $1,624 million. The company reported cash provided by operating activities of $1,508 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $3,012 million in the same period last year. This decrease was primarily due to higher capital expenditures and the acquisition of Energy Harbor.

Guidance and Future Outlook

Vistra has provided a guidance range for 2024 Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA of $4,550 million to $5,050 million. The company has also increased its midpoint opportunity for 2025 Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA by $200 million to a range of $5,200 million to $5,700 million. This increase is supported by Vistra's comprehensive hedging program and recent PJM capacity auction results.

Commentary

"The Vistra team continued to execute throughout the second quarter, and we are pleased to report strong results despite continued mild summer weather in Texas and lower wholesale prices across competitive markets. This stability showcases our team’s ability to perform in a variety of market conditions," said Jim Burke, president and chief executive officer of Vistra.

Conclusion

Vistra Corp (VST, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and strong performance in Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates despite market challenges. The company's strategic acquisitions, robust hedging program, and strong retail performance have positioned it well for future growth. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to continued stability and potential growth in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Vistra Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.