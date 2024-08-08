Datadog Inc (DDOG) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.12, Revenue of $645 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Continued Customer Growth

54 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $645 million, up 27% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $624.88 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $43.8 million, compared to a net loss of $4 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.12 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $164 million, with free cash flow of $144 million.
  • Customer Growth: Approximately 3,390 customers with $100k+ ARR, a 13% increase from 2,990 customers a year ago.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Datadog Inc (DDOG, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing impressive financial results that surpassed analyst estimates. Datadog, a cloud-native company specializing in machine data analysis, reported a revenue of $645 million, a 27% year-over-year increase, and a GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.12.

Company Overview

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows clients to monitor and analyze their entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real-time, enabling clients to utilize it for various applications throughout their businesses.

Performance and Challenges

Datadog's performance in Q2 2024 was marked by significant revenue growth and an increase in larger customers. The company reported about 3,390 customers with annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $100,000 or more, up from approximately 2,990 a year ago. This growth is crucial as it indicates strong customer retention and expansion within existing accounts.

However, the company faces challenges such as maintaining its rapid growth trajectory and managing operational expenses. The increase in operating expenses, particularly in research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative costs, could impact profitability if not managed effectively.

Financial Achievements

Datadog's financial achievements in Q2 2024 are noteworthy. The company reported a GAAP operating income of $13 million and a non-GAAP operating income of $158 million, reflecting a non-GAAP operating margin of 24%. These metrics are significant as they demonstrate the company's ability to generate substantial operating income while investing in growth initiatives.

1821509569545924608.png

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from Datadog's financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $645 million $509 million
GAAP Operating Income $13 million $(22) million
Non-GAAP Operating Income $158 million $118 million
GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share $0.12 $(0.01)
Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share $0.43 $0.31
Operating Cash Flow $164 million $144 million
Free Cash Flow $144 million $124 million

Commentary and Analysis

Datadog executed well in the second quarter, with 27% year-over-year revenue growth, continued customer growth, and expanding multi-product adoption across our platform," said Olivier Pomel, co-founder and CEO of Datadog.

This commentary underscores the company's robust performance and strategic focus on expanding its product offerings to drive customer adoption and revenue growth.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2024, Datadog projects revenue between $660 million and $664 million, with a non-GAAP net income per share between $0.38 and $0.40. For the full year 2024, the company expects revenue between $2.62 billion and $2.63 billion, with a non-GAAP net income per share between $1.62 and $1.66.

Datadog's strong financial performance and strategic initiatives position it well for continued growth in the competitive software industry. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how the company navigates its growth challenges and capitalizes on its market opportunities.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Datadog Inc for further details.

