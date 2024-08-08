Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $4.76, Revenue at $1.764 Billion, Misses Estimates

Second-Quarter Results Highlight Challenges and Achievements

53 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.764 billion, fell short of estimates of $1.845 billion, representing a 3% decrease year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $4.76, a 15% decline from the previous year's $5.60.
  • Net Earnings: $294 million, down 16% from $347 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Profit: $517 million, an 8% decrease from $560 million in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $584 million, a slight 2% decrease from $596 million year-over-year.
  • Aggregates Shipments: Decreased by 2.8% to 53.0 million tons, while the average selling price per ton increased by 12% to $21.61.
  • Cash Flow: Cash provided by operating activities for the first six months was $173 million, significantly lower than $519 million in the prior-year period.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Martin Marietta Materials is one of the United States' largest producers of construction aggregates, including crushed stone, sand, and gravel. In 2023, the company sold 199 million tons of aggregates, with significant markets in Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. The company also produces cement in Texas and operates asphalt and ready-mixed concrete businesses, alongside a magnesia specialties business producing magnesia-based chemical products and dolomitic lime.

1821509587547877376.png

Performance Overview

Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM, Financial) reported revenues of $1.764 billion for Q2 2024, a 3% decrease from $1.821 billion in Q2 2023. The company's gross profit also declined by 8% to $517 million from $560 million in the same period last year. Earnings from operations fell by 14% to $398 million, while net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta decreased by 16% to $294 million. Adjusted EBITDA saw a slight decline of 2% to $584 million.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Revenues $1.764 billion $1.821 billion (3%)
Gross Profit $517 million $560 million (8%)
Earnings from Operations $398 million $463 million (14%)
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $294 million $347 million (16%)
Adjusted EBITDA $584 million $596 million (2%)
Earnings per Diluted Share $4.76 $5.60 (15%)

Challenges and Achievements

Ward Nye, Chairman and CEO of Martin Marietta, commented on the quarter's performance, stating,

Martin Marietta experienced a series of factors in the second quarter impacting product shipments. Historic precipitation in Texas and in parts of the Midwest, together with ongoing restrictive monetary policy, curtailed volumes for the three-month period. While we view these circumstances as temporary, they nonetheless negatively impacted our financial results."

Despite these challenges, the company achieved record aggregates profitability and the best safety performance in its history. The acquisition and integration of Blue Water Industries operations were also completed, strengthening the company's aggregates-led business model and expanding its presence in key markets.

Segment Performance

The Building Materials business generated revenues of $1.7 billion, a 3% decrease from the previous year. Aggregates shipments decreased by 2.8% to 53.0 million tons, while the average selling price per ton increased by 12% to $21.61. The Cement and ready-mixed concrete segment saw a significant decline in revenues and gross profit due to the divestiture of the South Texas cement plant and adverse weather conditions.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Cash provided by operating activities for the first half of 2024 was $173 million, compared to $519 million in the prior-year period. The company returned $542 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. As of June 30, 2024, Martin Marietta had $109 million in unrestricted cash and $1.2 billion in unused borrowing capacity.

Revised Full-Year Guidance

Martin Marietta revised its full-year 2024 guidance, lowering its Adjusted EBITDA forecast to $2.2 billion at the midpoint. The company expects net earnings from continuing operations to range between $2.03 billion and $2.165 billion, with consolidated revenues between $6.5 billion and $6.94 billion.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Martin Marietta Materials Inc for further details.

