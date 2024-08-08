Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.34 and Revenue of $565.3 Million, Both Surpass Estimates

Revenue and Net Income Surpass Projections Amid Robust Demand

53 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $565.3 million, up 4.5% year-over-year, slightly surpassing estimates of $564.36 million.
  • Net Income: $137.6 million, an increase from $130.9 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.34, up from $1.28 in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $271.6 million, a 6.9% increase from $253.9 million in the prior year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $203.5 million, a significant 27.8% increase from $159.2 million in the same period last year.
  • Cash Flow from Operating Activities: $256.3 million, up from $198.2 million in the previous year.
  • Six-Month Revenue: $1.06 billion, a 5.0% increase from $1.01 billion in the same period last year.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company, a leading outdoor advertising firm organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), reported notable financial achievements that surpassed analyst estimates.

1821509841403932672.png

Company Overview

Lamar Advertising Co is an outdoor advertising company that leases space for advertisements on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and airport terminals. The company operates primarily in the U.S., with significant operations in Pennsylvania and Texas. Lamar's primary revenue sources are short-term agreements for ad space rentals, with customers spanning the restaurant, service, healthcare, and retail sectors.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Lamar Advertising Co reported net revenues of $565.3 million for Q2 2024, a 4.5% increase from $541.1 million in Q2 2023. This figure exceeded the analyst estimate of $564.36 million. The company's net income for the quarter was $137.6 million, up from $130.9 million in the same period last year, translating to a net income per diluted share of $1.34, compared to $1.28 in Q2 2023.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Net Revenue $565.3 million $541.1 million 4.5%
Net Income $137.6 million $130.9 million 5.1%
Adjusted EBITDA $271.6 million $253.9 million 6.9%
Free Cash Flow $203.5 million $159.2 million 27.8%

Performance Analysis

The company's performance was driven by strong demand from local and regional advertisers. According to CEO Sean Reilly, "We delivered solid revenue growth in the second quarter, buoyed by continued strong demand from local and regional advertisers. The revenue gain, combined with continued discipline on expenses, allowed us to produce adjusted EBITDA growth of nearly 7% and diluted AFFO per share growth of 9.5%."

Key Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 was $271.6 million, a 6.9% increase from $253.9 million in Q2 2023. Free cash flow also saw a significant rise, reaching $203.5 million, up 27.8% from $159.2 million in the same period last year. These metrics are crucial for REITs like Lamar Advertising Co as they indicate the company's ability to generate cash flow and maintain liquidity.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

Operating income for Q2 2024 increased to $184.2 million from $176.8 million in Q2 2023. The company reported a total liquidity of $744.3 million as of June 30, 2024, which includes $666.4 million available for borrowing under its revolving senior credit facility and $77.9 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite the positive results, Lamar Advertising Co faces challenges such as significant indebtedness and the broader economic impact on advertising demand. However, the company's strong liquidity position and disciplined expense management provide a buffer against these challenges.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lamar Advertising Co for further details.

