Cogent Communications (CCOI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $(0.68) Misses, Revenue of $260.4M Falls Short

Service Revenue Declines Sequentially but Shows Year-Over-Year Growth

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $260.4 million for Q2 2024, fell short of the estimated $264.45 million, but increased by 8.6% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.68) for Q2 2024, showing an improvement from $(1.38) in Q1 2024.
  • On-net Revenue: $140.6 million, up 1.5% from Q1 2024 and 10.3% year-over-year.
  • Off-net Revenue: $111.5 million, down 5.7% from Q1 2024 but up 9.3% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Gross Margin: 11.6% for Q2 2024, an increase from 9.9% in Q1 2024 but a decrease from 20.8% in Q2 2023.
  • Net Cash Used in Operating Activities: $22.2 million for Q2 2024, compared to $19.2 million used in Q1 2024.
  • Quarterly Dividend: Increased to $0.985 per share, up 1.0% from Q1 2024 and 4.2% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Cogent, a major broadband provider for businesses, carries over one fifth of the world's internet traffic over its network. The company reported service revenue of $260.4 million for the quarter, a 2.2% decrease from the previous quarter but an 8.6% increase from the same period last year.

1821510270271516672.png

Performance and Challenges

Cogent's performance in Q2 2024 was mixed. The company faced a sequential decline in service revenue, attributed partly to unfavorable foreign exchange rates. On a constant currency basis, service revenue decreased by 2.0% from Q1 2024 but increased by 8.8% year-over-year. The decline in revenue from Q1 2024 to Q2 2024 was primarily due to a decrease in off-net revenue, which fell by 5.7% to $111.5 million.

Despite these challenges, on-net revenue, which is derived from customers directly connected to Cogent's network, increased by 1.5% sequentially and 10.3% year-over-year to $140.6 million. Wavelength revenue also showed significant growth, increasing by 9.0% sequentially and 128.7% year-over-year to $3.6 million.

Financial Achievements

Cogent's financial achievements in Q2 2024 include a notable increase in non-GAAP gross profit, which rose by 7.2% sequentially and 2.0% year-over-year to $104.6 million. The non-GAAP gross margin improved to 40.2% from 36.7% in Q1 2024. However, GAAP gross profit decreased by 39.3% year-over-year to $30.2 million, although it increased by 14.8% sequentially.

Net cash used in operating activities was $22.2 million for Q2 2024, a significant decline from the $19.2 million provided by operating activities in Q1 2024 and $82.7 million in Q2 2023. This decline was partly due to increased Sprint acquisition costs, which totaled $12.4 million for the quarter.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Service Revenue $260.4 million $266.2 million $239.8 million
GAAP Gross Profit $30.2 million $26.3 million $49.8 million
Non-GAAP Gross Profit $104.6 million $97.6 million $102.5 million
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $(22.2) million $19.2 million $82.7 million
Basic Net (Loss) Income per Share $(0.68) $(1.38) $23.84

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cogent's balance sheet and cash flow statements reveal some critical metrics. The company reported total customer connections of 128,782 as of June 30, 2024, a 3.1% decrease from March 31, 2024, and a 15.0% decrease from June 30, 2023. On-net customer connections decreased by 0.2% sequentially and 5.9% year-over-year to 87,387. Off-net customer connections also saw a decline, dropping by 5.3% sequentially and 15.5% year-over-year to 32,758.

Dividend Increase

On August 7, 2024, Cogent's Board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.985 per share, payable on September 6, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 22, 2024. This represents a 1.0% increase from the previous quarter's dividend and a 4.2% increase from the same quarter last year.

Analysis

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI, Financial) continues to navigate a challenging environment, marked by fluctuating foreign exchange rates and the residual impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on corporate real estate markets. The company's ability to grow its on-net and wavelength revenues is a positive sign, indicating strong demand for its core services. However, the decline in off-net revenue and total customer connections highlights ongoing challenges.

Investors should closely monitor Cogent's efforts to integrate the Sprint acquisition and manage its operating expenses. The increase in non-GAAP gross profit and margin is encouraging, but the significant cash outflow from operating activities warrants attention. The approved dividend increase reflects the company's confidence in its long-term prospects, despite short-term challenges.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cogent Communications Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.