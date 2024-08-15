PENN Entertainment Inc Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue of $1.663 Billion Beats Estimates, GAAP EPS Loss of $0.18

Company's Retail and Interactive Segments Show Mixed Results

52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.663 billion, slightly above analyst estimates of $1.656 billion.
  • Net Income (Loss): Reported a net loss of $27.1 million, compared to a net income of $78.1 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: Loss of $0.18 per share, compared to earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR: $367.0 million, down from $476.8 million year-over-year.
  • Interactive Segment Revenue: $232.6 million, including a tax gross-up of $82.1 million.
  • Total Liquidity: $1.9 billion as of June 30, 2024, including $877.6 million in cash and cash equivalents.
  • Traditional Net Debt: $1.7 billion, up from $1.57 billion at the end of the previous quarter.


On August 8, 2024, PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ending June 30, 2024. The company reported a net loss of $27.1 million, translating to a diluted loss per share of $0.18, beating the analyst estimate of -$0.24. However, PENN's revenue of $1.663 billion slightly exceeded the estimated $1.656 billion.

Company Overview

Penn Entertainment's origins date back to its 1972 racetrack opening in Pennsylvania. Today, Penn operates 43 properties across 20 states and 12 brands, including Hollywood Casino and Ameristar. Land-based casinos represented 89% of total sales in 2023; 11% was from the interactive segment, which includes sports, iGaming, and media revenue. The retail portfolio generates mid-30s EBITDAR margins and helps position the company to obtain licenses for the digital wagering markets. Additionally, Penn's media assets, theScore and ESPN (starting with its partnership launch in November 2023), provide access to sports betting/iGaming technology and clientele, helping it form a leading digital position.

Performance and Challenges

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN, Financial) reported mixed results for Q2 2024. The company's retail properties delivered solid results with revenues of $1.4 billion and an Adjusted EBITDAR of $496.6 million, reflecting a margin of 34.8%. However, the Interactive segment faced challenges, reporting revenues of $232.6 million but an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $102.8 million.

CEO Jay Snowden commented, "Our retail properties delivered solid results this quarter as our best-in-class team of operators continues to execute across our diverse portfolio of market-leading assets. In our Interactive segment, top-of-funnel growth, improved risk and trading execution, and refined promotional strategies contributed to better-than-expected revenue and Adjusted EBITDA results."

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN, Financial) achieved several financial milestones. The company's total liquidity as of June 30, 2024, was $1.9 billion, including $877.6 million in cash and cash equivalents. Traditional net debt stood at $1.7 billion. The company also reported significant progress in its development projects, all of which remain on budget and on schedule.

1821510518175854592.png

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenues $1,663.0 million $1,674.8 million
Net Income (Loss) $(27.1) million $78.1 million
Adjusted EBITDA $212.1 million $330.4 million
Adjusted EBITDAR $367.0 million $476.8 million
Diluted EPS $(0.18) $0.48

Analysis

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN, Financial) demonstrated resilience in its retail segment, which continues to be a strong revenue driver. However, the Interactive segment's losses highlight the challenges in the digital wagering market. The company's strategic investments in technology and partnerships, such as the ESPN BET launch, are expected to bolster future performance.

Overall, while the company missed EPS estimates, its revenue performance and liquidity position indicate a stable financial footing. Investors will be keen to see how PENN leverages its diverse portfolio and strategic partnerships to navigate the competitive landscape in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PENN Entertainment Inc for further details.

