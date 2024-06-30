Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.75 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $219.7M Beats Expectations

Revenue of $219.7 Million Surpasses Estimates, EPS Falls Short

Summary
  • Revenue: $219.7 million, slightly surpassing analyst estimates of $219.29 million.
  • Net Income: $35.0 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to $52.6 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $40.5 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, reflecting core financial performance.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $64.1 million, representing 29.2% of total revenues, down from $85.0 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $34.5 million, representing 54% of Adjusted EBITDA, driven by a reduction in working capital.
  • Backlog Growth: Expanded 29% year-over-year to a record $1.02 billion, providing strong visibility into future projects.
  • Single-Family Residential Revenue: Reached a record $95.7 million, reflecting strong organic growth and market trends.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Tecnoglass Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets architectural glass and windows. The company's product portfolio includes tempered, laminated, insulating, and Solar Control Low-E glass, primarily serving the United States market.

Performance Overview

Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS, Financial) reported total revenues of $219.7 million for Q2 2024, a slight decrease of 2.5% compared to $225.3 million in the same quarter last year. Despite this, the revenue surpassed the analyst estimate of $219.29 million. The company achieved a net income of $35.0 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, falling short of the estimated earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82. Adjusted net income was $40.5 million, or $0.86 per diluted share.

1821510561427517440.png

Key Financial Achievements

The company reported strong organic growth in single-family residential revenue, reaching a record $95.7 million. Additionally, Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS, Financial) achieved an all-time record low net leverage ratio of 0.06x at the quarter's end, reflecting robust cash flow from operations of $34.5 million, which represents 54% of adjusted EBITDA.

Income Statement Highlights

Gross profit for Q2 2024 was $89.6 million, representing a 40.8% gross margin, compared to $109.7 million and a 48.7% gross margin in the prior year quarter. The decline in gross margin was attributed to unfavorable foreign exchange impacts and higher salary expenses. Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased to $38.4 million from $35.2 million in the previous year, primarily due to higher personnel expenses.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS, Financial) had total assets of $942.5 million, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to $126.8 million. The company reported total liabilities of $367.7 million and shareholders' equity of $574.8 million. Cash provided by operating activities was $34.5 million, while capital expenditures totaled $20.3 million.

Commentary from Management

José Manuel Daes, Chief Executive Officer of Tecnoglass, commented, “Our team demonstrated exceptional performance in the second quarter of 2024, successfully navigating a complex macroeconomic landscape. We maintained strong momentum, capitalizing on the robust demand observed at the end of the first quarter to drive record single-family residential revenues in the second quarter.”
Christian Daes, Chief Operating Officer of Tecnoglass, added, “We’re proud to report another record multi-year backlog of $1.02 billion, providing strong visibility into our multi-family and commercial project pipeline through 2025 and now building into 2026.”

Analysis and Outlook

Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS, Financial) continues to demonstrate resilience and growth in its core markets, particularly in the single-family residential segment. The company's ability to generate strong cash flow and maintain a low net leverage ratio positions it well for future growth. However, challenges such as foreign exchange impacts and higher operating expenses may pose risks to profitability.

For the full year 2024, Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS, Financial) has provided an improved outlook, expecting revenues to range between $860 million and $910 million, with adjusted EBITDA projected to be between $260 million and $285 million. This outlook reflects the company's confidence in its market position and operational efficiencies.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Tecnoglass Inc for further details.

