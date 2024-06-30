Sterling Check Corp (STER) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $200.5M, EPS Misses at $(0.07)

Revenue Growth Driven by New Business and Client Retention

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $200.5 million, up 5.3% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $199.92 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $6.2 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.3 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $46.3 million, a decrease of 7.4% year-over-year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.1%, down 320 basis points.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $21.8 million, down 16.8% year-over-year, with adjusted earnings per share of $0.23, a decrease of 17.9%.
  • Free Cash Flow: $8.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $23.7 million for the prior year period.
  • Cash and Debt: Cash and cash equivalents increased to $74.2 million, while total debt rose to $555.5 million as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Sterling Check Corp (STER, Financial) released its 8-K filing on August 8, 2024, reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Sterling Check Corp is a provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services, offering a comprehensive hiring and risk management solution through its proprietary, cloud-based technology platform.

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, Sterling Check Corp (STER, Financial) reported revenues of $200.5 million, a 5.3% increase year-over-year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $199.92 million. However, the company posted a GAAP net loss of $6.2 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, missing the estimated earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

1821510762607308800.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenues $200.5 million $190.4 million 5.3%
GAAP Net (Loss) Income $(6.2) million $0.3 million N/M
Adjusted EBITDA $46.3 million $50.0 million (7.4)%
Adjusted EPS $0.23 $0.28 (17.9)%

Revenue and Earnings Analysis

The revenue increase was driven by a 6.2% inorganic growth, partially offset by a 0.9% decline in organic constant currency revenue. The company saw an acceleration in growth from new business (7% year-over-year), up-sell/cross-sell (9% year-over-year), and maintained strong customer retention at 97%. However, base business declined 14% year-over-year, reflecting an improvement from the first quarter.

Despite the revenue growth, Sterling Check Corp (STER, Financial) faced challenges with increased costs. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 7.4% year-over-year to $46.3 million, and the Adjusted EBITDA Margin contracted by 320 basis points to 23.1%. The margin contraction was attributed to increased volume from M&A activity at lower margins and higher third-party vendor costs, partially offset by cost optimization efforts.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Sterling Check Corp (STER, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents of $74.2 million and total debt of $555.5 million, compared to $54.2 million and $498.0 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2023. The increase in cash was driven by core operations, while the increase in debt reflects a $65.0 million drawdown from the revolving credit facility for the acquisition of Vault.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the company generated net cash provided by operations of $20.2 million, compared to $32.9 million for the prior year period. Capital expenditures totaled $11.3 million, up from $9.2 million in the prior year period. Free Cash Flow decreased to $8.8 million from $23.7 million, primarily due to lower operating income and higher cash taxes paid.

Commentary and Outlook

"The second quarter was another period of solid business momentum and encouraging financial results as we continued to execute on our 2024 plans and long-term strategy. Our world-class product innovation and user experiences continue to resonate in the marketplace," said Josh Peirez, Sterling CEO.

Sterling Check Corp (STER, Financial) remains optimistic about its future, despite the challenges posed by the current macro-economic environment. The company expects further improvement in base declines and margin expansion over the course of the year, driven by revenue growth and expense discipline.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sterling Check Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.