Altimmune Inc (ALT) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS Misses Estimates at -$0.35, Revenue at $5,000

Financial Results and Business Update for Q2 2024

51 minutes ago
Summary
  • Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $164.9 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $24.6 million for Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $16.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: GAAP EPS was -$0.35 for Q2 2024, falling short of analyst estimates of -$0.34.
  • Revenue: Generated $5,000 in revenue for Q2 2024, missing the analyst estimate of $0.00 million.
  • Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses increased to $26.75 million in Q2 2024 from $18.01 million in Q2 2023, driven by higher R&D costs.
  • R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses rose to $21.16 million in Q2 2024, up from $13.25 million in Q2 2023.
  • Stockholders' Equity: Total stockholders' equity stood at $152.5 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $194.1 million as of December 31, 2023.
On August 8, 2024, Altimmune Inc (ALT, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Altimmune Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases, including next-generation peptide therapeutics for obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and chronic hepatitis B.

Performance and Challenges

Altimmune Inc reported a net loss of $24.64 million for Q2 2024, translating to a loss of $0.35 per share. This result fell short of the analyst estimate of -$0.34 per share. The company generated minimal revenue of $5,000, which is consistent with the estimated revenue of $0.00 million. The significant net loss underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the company in its clinical development stages.

Financial Achievements

Despite the losses, Altimmune Inc maintains a strong cash position with $164.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of June 30, 2024. This financial cushion is crucial for a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company as it provides the necessary resources to continue its research and development activities.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $5,000 $6,000
Research and Development Expenses $21.16 million $13.25 million
General and Administrative Expenses $5.60 million $4.76 million
Net Loss $24.64 million $16.06 million
Net Loss per Share -$0.35 -$0.32

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Altimmune Inc's balance sheet shows total assets of $173.35 million, down from $210.64 million at the end of 2023. The decrease is primarily due to the ongoing operational expenses. The company's total liabilities stand at $20.82 million, with stockholders' equity at $152.53 million.

Commentary and Analysis

“During the second quarter, we continued to highlight the scientific evidence supporting the robust therapeutic potential of pemvidutide in metabolic diseases,” said Vipin K. Garg, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Altimmune.

The company's focus on pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist, is pivotal. The ongoing Phase 2b IMPACT trial for MASH and the potential expansion into additional indications could significantly impact Altimmune Inc's future prospects. However, the high research and development costs and the extended timelines for clinical trials remain substantial challenges.

Altimmune Inc's financial results reflect the typical volatility and high expenditure associated with clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies. The company's ability to manage its cash reserves while advancing its clinical trials will be critical in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Altimmune Inc for further details.

