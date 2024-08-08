Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses, Revenue Falls Short at $43.6 Million

Company's Revenue Falls Short of Analyst Expectations Amid Strategic Initiatives

Summary
  • Revenue: Total revenues were $43.6 million, falling short of the estimated $49.45 million.
  • Net Product Revenues: Auryxia net product revenues were $41.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $42.2 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Cost of Goods Sold (COGS): COGS was $17.0 million, slightly down from $17.3 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Research & Development Expenses: R&D expenses significantly decreased to $7.6 million from $20.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Net Loss: Net loss improved to $8.6 million, compared to $11.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents stood at $39.5 million as of June 30, 2024.
On August 8, 2024, Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Akebia Therapeutics Inc is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for people with kidney disease. The company's portfolio includes Auryxia (ferric citrate) and Vafseo (vadadustat), among others.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Akebia Therapeutics Inc reported total revenues of $43.6 million for Q2 2024, a decrease from $56.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This decline was primarily driven by a reduction in license, collaboration, and other revenue, which included a one-time $10 million upfront payment related to the Medice license agreement in Q2 2023. Net product revenues were $41.2 million, slightly down from $42.2 million in Q2 2023.

The company faces significant challenges, including the need to successfully launch Vafseo in the U.S. market and secure contracts with dialysis organizations. The performance of Vafseo is crucial as it aims to become the standard of care for anemia treatment in dialysis patients.

Key Financial Metrics

Despite the revenue decline, Akebia managed to reduce its net loss to $8.6 million in Q2 2024 from $11.2 million in Q2 2023. The cost of goods sold (COGS) was $17.0 million, slightly down from $17.3 million in the same period last year. Research and development expenses saw a significant reduction to $7.6 million from $20.2 million, largely due to the completion of certain clinical trials and a reduction in consulting and headcount-related costs.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $43.6 million $56.4 million
Net Product Revenues $41.2 million $42.2 million
Net Loss $8.6 million $11.2 million
Cash and Cash Equivalents $39.5 million Not Provided

Strategic Initiatives and Corporate Updates

Akebia has made significant strides in its strategic initiatives, particularly with the commercial launch of Vafseo. The company submitted its Transitional Drug Add-on Payment Adjustment (TDAPA) application and expects to have Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) codes assigned by October 2024. Additionally, Akebia set the Vafseo wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) at $1,278 for a 30-day supply.

In a noteworthy corporate update, Erik Ostrowski joined Akebia as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Business Officer, bringing over 20 years of finance and biotech operating experience.

Analysis and Outlook

While Akebia Therapeutics Inc has faced revenue challenges, the company has managed to reduce its net loss and maintain a stable cash position of $39.5 million. The successful launch and market acceptance of Vafseo will be critical for the company's future performance. The reduction in research and development expenses also indicates a more focused approach towards commercialization efforts.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Akebia Therapeutics Inc for further details.

