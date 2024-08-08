Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) Q3 FY2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.19 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $93.6 Million

Strong Performance Driven by Market Share Gains and Flexible Service Offerings

49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $93.6 million, up 16% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $88.82 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $6.0 million, with GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.19.
  • Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV): Record $380.4 million, up 14% year-over-year.
  • Cash Balances: $136.8 million with zero financial debt.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: $14.7 million, the highest in 10 years, up $1.4 million year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on June 30, 2024. Liquidity Services Inc is an online auction marketplace that manages and sells inventory and equipment for business and government clients through a network of e-commerce marketplaces. The company operates in four segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio, with the majority of its revenue generated from the RSCG segment.

Performance Overview

Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT, Financial) reported a record Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) of $380.4 million, marking a 14% increase from the same quarter last year. The company also achieved a revenue of $93.6 million, up 16% year-over-year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $88.82 million. However, the GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $6.0 million, a slight decrease from $6.5 million in the prior year, resulting in a GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.19, which is above the analyst estimate of $0.18.

1821511925742333952.png

Segment Performance

The GovDeals segment set a new quarterly GMV record with $250 million, driven by new seller acquisitions and service expansion. The RSCG segment saw a 9% increase in GMV, while the Machinio segment achieved another revenue record due to increased subscriptions and pricing for its Advertising and System products. The CAG segment experienced a 7% increase in GMV, although revenue decreased by 4% due to an increase in sales conducted with partners.

Financial Achievements

Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT, Financial) reported the highest quarterly Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA in ten years at $14.7 million, up $1.4 million from the previous year. The Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS was $0.30, an increase from $0.28 in the same quarter last year. The company also maintained a strong cash balance of $136.8 million with zero financial debt, positioning it well for future strategic opportunities.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q3 FY2024 Q3 FY2023
GMV $380.4 million $334.0 million
Revenue $93.6 million $80.8 million
GAAP Net Income $6.0 million $6.5 million
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $14.7 million $13.3 million
Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS $0.30 $0.28

Operational Metrics

Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT, Financial) reported a 7% increase in registered buyers, totaling approximately 5.4 million by the end of Q3 FY2024. Auction participants increased by 10% to approximately 1,016,000, and completed transactions rose by 4% to approximately 263,000.

Analysis

The company's strong performance in Q3 FY2024 is attributed to market share gains, expanded services, and increased buyer participation. The record GMV and highest quarterly Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA in a decade highlight the effectiveness of Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT, Financial)'s flexible service offerings and strategic initiatives. However, the slight decrease in GAAP Net Income and EPS indicates some challenges, such as acquisition-related costs and litigation settlement expenses, which impacted profitability.

Overall, Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT, Financial) has demonstrated robust growth and financial stability, positioning itself well for future opportunities in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Investors and potential GuruFocus.com members can find more detailed insights and analysis on Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT)'s performance by visiting the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Liquidity Services Inc for further details.

