Papa John's Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.37 Misses Estimates, Revenue Falls Short at $508 Million

Second Quarter Financial Results Highlight Mixed Performance

49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $508 million, down 1% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $520.52 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.37, a decrease from $0.54 in the same quarter last year.
  • Comparable Sales: North America down 4%, International flat year-over-year.
  • Net Unit Closures: 31 net unit closures, including 43 Company-owned restaurants in the UK.
  • Operating Income: $28 million, a 19% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2023.
  • Global System-Wide Sales: $1.20 billion, a 1% decrease from the prior year quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow: $12.8 million for the first six months of 2024, down from $59.0 million in the prior year period.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Papa John's International Inc (PZZA, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Papa John's, a major player in the global quick-service restaurant (QSR) pizza market, operates over 5,900 restaurants across nearly 50 countries.

1821511963126165504.png

Performance Overview

Papa John's reported total revenues of $508 million for Q2 2024, a 1% decrease compared to the same period last year, falling short of the analyst estimate of $520.52 million. The decline was primarily driven by lower revenues in the North America commissary segment due to reduced volume and commodity prices. However, the company managed to exceed earnings expectations with an adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.56.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Total Revenues $507.9 million $514.5 million -1.3%
Operating Income $28.2 million $34.9 million -19.2%
Adjusted Operating Income $38.4 million $36.9 million +4.0%
Net Income $12.2 million $17.8 million -31.1%
Diluted EPS $0.37 $0.54 -31.5%
Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.61 $0.59 +3.4%

Challenges and Strategic Actions

North America comparable sales were down 4% year-over-year, with domestic company-owned restaurants and franchised restaurants experiencing declines of 4% and 3%, respectively. International comparable sales remained flat. The company also reported 31 net unit closures, including 43 company-owned restaurants in the UK, as part of its strategic international closures.

Global system-wide restaurant sales were $1.20 billion, a 1% decrease compared to the prior year, driven by lower North America comparable sales. Despite these challenges, Papa John's managed to improve its adjusted operating income by 4%, thanks to better restaurant-level margins and a focus on cost discipline.

Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue decline, Papa John's achieved several financial milestones. The adjusted operating income increased by 4% to $38.4 million, reflecting improved margins at domestic company-owned restaurants and local marketing savings. Additionally, the company reported an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.61, up from $0.59 in the same period last year.

"Papa John's commitment to maintaining the quality of our product and brand as well as managing our costs drove continued improvement in restaurant-level margins and Adjusted operating income, helping to offset our softer sales in the second quarter," said Ravi Thanawala, Chief Financial Officer.

Income Statement and Cash Flow Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024, operating income was $28.2 million, a 19% decrease from the previous year. Net income attributable to the company was $12.2 million, down from $17.8 million in Q2 2023. Free cash flow for the first six months of 2024 was $12.8 million, compared to $59.0 million in the prior year period, primarily due to unfavorable working capital changes and timing of cash payments for income taxes.

Analysis and Outlook

Papa John's faces significant challenges, including declining North America sales and strategic international closures. However, the company's focus on cost management and improving restaurant-level margins has yielded positive results in adjusted operating income and EPS. Moving forward, the company's strategic initiatives, including enhancing its digital experience and loyalty programs, will be crucial in driving long-term growth and profitability.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Papa John's International Inc for further details.

