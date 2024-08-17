PAR Technology Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates at $78.2M, GAAP EPS Improves to $(0.69)

Strong Subscription Service Growth and Strategic Acquisitions Highlight Quarter

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $78.2 million, up by 12.4% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $115.68 million.
  • Net Loss: $23.6 million, compared to a net loss of $21.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.69), an improvement from $(0.80) in Q2 2023.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): Grew to $192.2 million, a total growth of 56.9% year-over-year.
  • Subscription Service Gross Margin: Improved to 53.1%, up from 43.3% in Q2 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Increased to $114.9 million from $37.2 million at the end of Q2 2023.
  • Acquisitions and Divestitures: Completed the sale of PAR Government Systems Corporation for $95.0 million and acquired TASK Group Holdings Limited.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, PAR Technology Corp (PAR, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. PAR Technology Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions including software, hardware, and related services, integral to the point-of-sale infrastructure and task management, information gathering, assimilation, and communication services. The company operates in two segments: Restaurant/Retail and Government, with the majority of its revenues derived from the Restaurant/Retail segment.

Performance Overview

PAR Technology Corp reported a revenue of $78.2 million for Q2 2024, a 12.4% increase from $69.5 million in Q2 2023. This missed the analyst estimate of $115.68 million. The net loss from continuing operations was $23.6 million, or $0.69 per share, compared to a net loss of $21.8 million, or $0.80 per share, in the same period last year. The company's adjusted EBITDA improved significantly, showing a loss of $4.3 million compared to a loss of $12.3 million in Q2 2023.

1821514551108202496.png

Key Financial Achievements

PAR Technology Corp's Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew to $192.2 million, marking a total growth of 56.9%, inclusive of 23.9% organic growth from $122.5 million reported in Q2 2023. Quarterly subscription service revenues increased by 47.7% year-over-year from Q2 2023. The company also completed the sale of PAR Government Systems Corporation for $95.0 million and, after the period end, completed the sale of Rome Research Corporation for $7.0 million. Additionally, PAR completed the acquisition of TASK Group Holdings Limited, an Australia-based global foodservice transaction platform.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenue $78.2 million $69.5 million +12.4%
Net Loss from Continuing Operations $(23.6) million $(21.8) million $(1.7) million
Adjusted EBITDA $(4.3) million $(12.3) million +7.9 million
Diluted Net Loss Per Share $(0.69) $(0.80) +0.11

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, PAR Technology Corp reported total assets of $1.06 billion, up from $802.6 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase in assets was primarily driven by the acquisition of TASK Group Holdings Limited and the sale of PAR Government Systems Corporation. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $114.9 million, a significant increase from $37.2 million at the end of 2023.

Commentary and Analysis

"We delivered a strong second quarter, aided by durable demand for our foodservice technology software. Our organic ARR grew by 24% and total ARR grew by 57% in the quarter from Q2 ‘23. Our business continues to scale and we are tracking to hit our goal to be adjusted EBITDA positive next quarter," commented Savneet Singh, PAR Technology CEO.

The company's strategic acquisitions and divestitures have positioned it well for future growth. The acquisition of TASK Group Holdings Limited enhances PAR's position as a leading provider of cloud-based technology solutions to enterprise foodservice organizations globally. The company's "better together" platform strategy is expected to create new business opportunities and improve financial performance.

Conclusion

PAR Technology Corp's Q2 2024 results demonstrate strong revenue growth and significant improvements in key financial metrics. The company's strategic initiatives, including acquisitions and divestitures, have strengthened its market position and are expected to drive future growth. Investors will be keen to see if PAR can achieve its goal of becoming adjusted EBITDA positive in the next quarter.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PAR Technology Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.