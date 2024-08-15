Immunocore Holdings PLC (IMCR) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Loss of $0.23, Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $75.3 Million

Immunocore Holdings PLC (IMCR) released its 8-K filing on August 8, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $75.3 million for Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates of $74.58 million and up from $56.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss: $11.6 million for Q2 2024, an improvement from a net loss of $17.0 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: Basic and diluted loss per share of $0.23 for Q2 2024, compared to a loss per share of $0.35 in Q2 2023.
  • R&D Expenses: $51.1 million for Q2 2024, up from $38.2 million in Q2 2023, driven by PRAME program expenses.
  • SG&A Expenses: $38.6 million for Q2 2024, compared to $35.0 million in Q2 2023, reflecting increased business support functions.
  • Cash Position: $859.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Immunocore Holdings PLC is a late-stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases. Its geographical segments are the United Kingdom and the United States, with the majority of its revenue coming from the United States.

Financial Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, Immunocore Holdings PLC (IMCR, Financial) reported net product sales of $75.3 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $74.58 million. This represents a significant increase from $56.9 million in the same period last year. The company's lead product, KIMMTRAK, drove this growth, particularly in the United States, where it generated $55.6 million in revenue.

Despite the revenue growth, the company continues to face challenges, including increased research and development (R&D) expenses, which rose to $51.1 million from $38.2 million in the previous year. This increase is primarily due to expenses related to the PRAME programs and the initiation of a Phase 3 clinical trial.

1821514530010853376.png

Financial Achievements

Immunocore Holdings PLC (IMCR, Financial) reported a narrower net loss of $11.6 million for the quarter, compared to $17.0 million in the same period last year. The basic and diluted loss per share was $0.23, better than the analyst estimate of $0.45. This improvement is noteworthy in the biotechnology industry, where high R&D costs often lead to significant losses.

The company's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities stood at $859.6 million as of June 30, 2024. Immunocore plans to use $50 million to repay its existing loan by the end of 2024 and expects to pay approximately $40 million in sales-related rebate accruals in the second half of the year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Product Sales $75.3 million $56.9 million
R&D Expenses $51.1 million $38.2 million
SG&A Expenses $38.6 million $35.0 million
Net Loss $11.6 million $17.0 million
Cash and Equivalents $859.6 million Not Reported

Company's Strategic Initiatives

Immunocore Holdings PLC (IMCR, Financial) continues to expand its product pipeline and market reach. The company is progressing with multiple Phase 3 trials, including the TEBE-AM trial for previously treated cutaneous melanoma and the PRISM-MEL-301 trial evaluating brenetafusp in first-line cutaneous melanoma. These trials are expected to complete enrollment by the first half of 2026.

Additionally, the company is advancing its ImmTAV candidates for a functional cure in infectious diseases, with two investigational candidates in Phase 1 clinical trials for HIV and chronic Hepatitis B infection.

Commentary

"Over the next 18 months, we will present multiple data read-outs including brenetafusp and the HIV MAD data, while progressing three Phase 3 trials, with registrational data expected in 2026, 2027, and 2028. We will also advance our new autoimmune and oncology clinical and pre-clinical programs," said Bahija Jallal, Chief Executive Officer of Immunocore.
"In the first half of 2024, we expanded KIMMTRAK’s reach in the US community setting and globally with 9 new launches and 2 additional reimbursement agreements, in the context of a challenging market access environment in Europe," said Ralph Torbay, Immunocore’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Conclusion

Immunocore Holdings PLC (IMCR, Financial) has demonstrated strong revenue growth and a narrower net loss for the second quarter of 2024, driven by the success of KIMMTRAK. While the company faces challenges with increasing R&D expenses, its strategic initiatives and robust pipeline position it well for future growth. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching the progress of its ongoing clinical trials and market expansion efforts.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Immunocore Holdings PLC for further details.

