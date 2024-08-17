On August 8, 2024, Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Royalty Pharma PLC, the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties, has a diverse portfolio of royalties on over 35 commercial products, including notable therapies from AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Biogen, and Vertex.

Performance Overview

Royalty Pharma PLC reported robust financial performance for Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates. The company achieved double-digit growth in Portfolio Receipts, which increased by 12% to $608 million compared to $545 million in Q2 2023. This growth was primarily driven by strong performance from the cystic fibrosis franchise, Trelegy, Tremfya, and incremental royalties acquired on Evrysdi.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change Portfolio Receipts $608 million $545 million 12% Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $658 million $608 million 8% Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $560 million $498 million 12% Portfolio Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $574 million $516 million 11%

Capital Deployment and Liquidity

Royalty Pharma PLC demonstrated significant capital deployment, announcing over $2 billion in investments across six therapies. The company repurchased approximately three million Class A ordinary shares for $84 million during Q2 2024. As of June 30, 2024, Royalty Pharma had cash and cash equivalents of $1.8 billion and total debt with a principal value of $7.8 billion.

Commentary and Outlook

“We delivered double-digit growth in Portfolio Receipts in the second quarter of 2024, ahead of our guidance for the quarter, and are delighted to raise our full year guidance,” said Pablo Legorreta, Royalty Pharma’s founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Our performance in the first half of the year extends our track record of strong growth since our IPO.”

Royalty Pharma PLC raised its full-year 2024 guidance for Portfolio Receipts, reflecting its strong performance and positive outlook. The company anticipates continued growth driven by its robust deal pipeline and positive clinical updates on key therapies in its portfolio.

Conclusion

Royalty Pharma PLC's strong Q2 2024 performance, marked by double-digit growth in Portfolio Receipts and strategic capital deployment, underscores its position as a leading player in the biopharmaceutical royalties market. The company's raised full-year guidance further highlights its confidence in sustained growth and value creation for shareholders.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Royalty Pharma PLC for further details.