Vital Farms Inc (VITL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.36 and Revenue of $147.4 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Strong Revenue Growth and Improved Margins Highlight Performance

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Revenue: $147.4 million, up 38.5% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $138.42 million.
  • Net Income: $16.3 million, compared to $6.7 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net Income per Diluted Share: $0.36, compared to $0.15 in the prior year quarter.
  • Gross Margin: Expanded to 39.1%, up from 35.5% in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $23.3 million, compared to $11.3 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $152.7 million as of June 30, 2024, with no outstanding debt.
  • Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook: Raised net revenue guidance to at least $590 million, representing at least 25% growth year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Vital Farms Inc (VITL, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting robust financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The ethical food company, known for its pasture-raised eggs and butter, demonstrated significant growth and operational efficiency, surpassing analyst estimates.

Company Overview

Vital Farms Inc is an ethical food company that retails pasture-raised eggs and butter. Its products include Pasture-Raised Eggs and Pasture-Raised Butter & Ghee. The company's purpose is rooted in a commitment to Conscious Capitalism, which prioritizes the long-term benefits of its stakeholders, including farmers, suppliers, customers, consumers, communities, the environment, employees, and stockholders.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Vital Farms Inc reported a net revenue of $147.4 million for Q2 2024, a 38.5% increase compared to $106.4 million in the same period last year. This growth was driven by a 35.8% increase in volume and favorable price/mix benefits.

1821514855786639360.png

Gross margin expanded by 362 basis points to 39.1%, up from 35.5% in Q2 2023. The company achieved a net income of $16.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $6.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a significant increase, reaching $23.3 million, up from $11.3 million in Q2 2023.

Income Statement Summary

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Revenue $147.4 million $106.4 million
Gross Profit $57.7 million $37.8 million
Net Income $16.3 million $6.7 million
Net Income per Diluted Share $0.36 $0.15
Adjusted EBITDA $23.3 million $11.3 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Vital Farms Inc reported cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $152.7 million, with no outstanding debt. Net cash provided by operating activities was $40.1 million for the first half of 2024, compared to $18.9 million in the same period last year. Capital expenditures for the period amounted to $6.9 million.

Future Outlook

Vital Farms Inc has raised its fiscal year 2024 guidance, now expecting net revenue of at least $590 million, representing a 25% growth compared to fiscal year 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be at least $75 million, reflecting a 55% increase from the previous year.

"With another strong performance in the second quarter, I am pleased to further update our guidance for 2024. This new outlook reflects the strong performance year to date and our increased confidence for the remainder of 2024," commented Thilo Wrede, Vital Farms’ Chief Financial Officer.

Strategic Investments

Vital Farms Inc announced plans for a new state-of-the-art egg washing and packing facility in Seymour, Indiana, expected to be operational by early 2027. This facility aims to support the company's goal of reaching $1 billion in net revenue by 2027.

Conclusion

Vital Farms Inc's strong Q2 2024 performance, marked by significant revenue growth and improved margins, underscores its successful business strategy and operational efficiency. The company's raised guidance for fiscal year 2024 reflects its confidence in continued growth and market expansion.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Vital Farms Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.