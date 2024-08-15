Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Hits $136.5M, EPS at -$0.48, Surpassing Estimates

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $136.5 million, up by 9% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $136.05 million.
  • Net Loss: $25.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $25.6 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased by $4.2 million to $10.4 million, driven by higher tour revenues and improved operational efficiency.
  • Occupancy: Increased to 78% from 74% in the same quarter last year, reflecting higher fleet utilization.
  • Bookings: Future travel bookings increased by 17% compared to the same period in 2022, with in-year bookings up by 6%.
  • Expansion: Announced acquisition of two vessels for the Galápagos market and completed the acquisition of Wineland-Thompson Adventures.
  • Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $217.7 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $187.3 million at the end of 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company, a provider of expedition cruising and adventure travel services, operates in two segments: Lindblad and Land Experiences. The Lindblad segment generates the majority of its revenue through itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture.

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND, Financial) reported total revenues of $136.5 million, a 9% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This figure slightly surpassed the analyst estimate of $136.05 million. However, the net loss available to stockholders widened to $25.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $25.6 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. This performance is crucial as it highlights both the company's growth in revenue and the ongoing challenges in achieving profitability.

1821515142538620928.png

Segment Performance

The Lindblad segment reported tour revenues of $93.1 million, a 6% increase from the previous year, driven by a 4% increase in available guest nights and a 6% increase in net yield per available guest night to $1,094. Occupancy also improved to 78% from 74% in the same period last year. The Land Experiences segment saw a 16% increase in tour revenues to $43.4 million, primarily due to an increase in guests traveled and higher pricing.

Financial Achievements

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter increased by $4.2 million to $10.4 million, driven by a $3.9 million increase in the Lindblad segment and a $0.3 million increase in the Land Experiences segment. This improvement in Adjusted EBITDA is significant as it indicates better operational efficiency and cost management.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Total Revenues $136.5 million $124.8 million 9%
Net Loss $(25.8) million $(25.6) million -
Adjusted EBITDA $10.4 million $6.2 million 67%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash totaling $217.7 million, up from $187.3 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to $63.2 million in cash from operations, partially offset by $17.3 million used for acquisitions and $13.9 million for purchasing property and equipment. The company’s total debt stood at $635.1 million, and it was in compliance with all applicable debt covenants.

Strategic Growth Initiatives

The company announced the acquisition of two new vessels to expand its Galápagos market and the acquisition of Wineland-Thompson Adventures to further its land-based portfolio. These strategic moves are expected to enhance the company's market presence and offer more diverse travel experiences.

Conclusion

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND, Financial) demonstrated solid revenue growth in the second quarter of 2024, surpassing analyst estimates. However, the company continues to face challenges in achieving profitability, as evidenced by the widening net loss. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA and strategic acquisitions indicate a positive outlook for future growth. Investors will be keen to see how these initiatives impact the company's financial performance in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.